Bristol Tennessee City Council OKs law firm over landfill

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council unanimously approved retaining a law firm to advise the city on the odor problems at the Bristol Virginia landfill.

The 4-0 vote, with one member absent, occurred during the council’s Tuesday meeting, according to a video recording of the meeting. While the city has no jurisdiction in Virginia, it has received widespread odor complaints from both sides of the state line over its sister city’s landfill.

Resolution 21-103 authorized retaining the law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP.

“Mr. Mayor, over much of the past year, the city and its citizens have been adversely impacted by offensive odors from operation of the Bristol Virginia landfill,” City Manager Bill Sorah said in explaining the resolution.

“Council has determined it is necessary to retain legal counsel to advise them of legal options available with respect to the landfill. Staff has identified the law firm of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP as having the necessary knowledge, experience and personnel to represent the city in very complex legal matters involving this landfill,” Sorah said.