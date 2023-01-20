Bristol, Tennessee announces historic preservation awards

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In recognition of the restoration efforts that have revitalized some of Bristol, Tennessee’s oldest residential and commercial structures, the city held its third annual Historic Preservation Awards.

During the awards ceremony, which was hosted by the Paramount Foundation on Thursday, the winners of each of the five categories were recognized.

The 2023 Downtown Commercial Historic District Award was presented to the Paramount Foundation for their continued maintenance and the extensive interior repair work of the Paramount Theatre, which saw the installation of around 2,000 LED lamps and was completed during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown of the Paramount Theatre.

The 2023 Fairmount Neighborhood Historic District Award recognized Bristol, Tenn. residents Frederick and Connie Thompson for their work preserving their home, an Arts & Crafts Airplane-style Bungalow located at 604 Florida Ave. It was built in 1933 by George Furrow, a World War I aviator, who served in the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department for 29 years.

Matt and Kathleen Kinser were presented with the 2023 Holston Avenue Historical Award for their work restoring their home, a Dutch Colonial Revival style home located at 804 Holston Ave., which was built by Anson King, younger brother of E. W. King, between 1903 and 1908. In her remarks when receiving the award, Kathleen Kinser spoke about the love that has gone into the building's continued restoration.

“The home’s been loved for years, so we felt so fortunate to be able to bring her back to her old glory and keep her going,” Kathleen Kinser said.

The 2023 City-Wide Award was presented to The Honey Do Franchising Group for their work restoring E.W. King's 1903 Queen Anne style home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has since 2019 been owned by Brad Fluke, the CEO, and founder of the Honey Do Service, Inc.

Sandra Armstrong and members of the Somersaults LLC crew were presented with the 2023 Stewardship Award for their ongoing work restoring homes across the City. So far, their work, which began in 2014, can be found on Pennsylvania Ave., Alabama Street, Georgia Ave., Anderson Street, and Taylor Street, as well as on Volunteer Parkway.

Armstrong, who accepted the award at the ceremony, emphasized the joy it brings her to know that families are building their lives in the homes they have renovated over the years.

“My mission is to take a home in the neighborhood and restore it to what it has been at one time, a dignified family home and a place where people can enjoy living,” Armstrong said. “It’s a joy to me to know that someone has bought the home and lives in it and loves it.”