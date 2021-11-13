Bristol, Tenn. to provide air purifiers to residents due to Bristol, Va. landfill odors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee officials announced Friday the city will provide air purifiers at no cost to low and moderate income households affected by odors from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill, which some residents on both sides of the Twin City say make them sick and keep them up at night.
The city has allocated funds for the purifiers to the United Way of Bristol, which will work directly with applicants. According to the United Way, the air purifiers are only for residents of Bristol, Tennessee.
The Rev. Sam Waddington, head pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee, called the effort a step forward and said he hopes to see a similar response by Bristol, Virginia.
“I am proud of the Bristol, Tennessee Council. But Bristol, Virginia residents need relief as well, they need a nice sleep, they need to be able to breathe in their homes,” said Waddington, who has been outspoken about the landfill issues.
Bristol, Virginia has undertaken efforts to eliminate the smell through a series of wells and pipes, but that system is not expected to be completed and operational until the end of the year.
So far, Bristol, Virginia officials haven’t offered residents impacted by the odors any direct assistance such as air purifiers, with City Manager Randy Eads saying doing so could put the city in a bad position if a lawsuit is filed.
Those interested can apply for an air purifier by completing an application at unitedwaybristol.org. United Way representatives will contact applicants about eligibility documentation. Those approved will receive information about where they can pick up their unit.
“We are using the federal poverty guidelines provided by the city of Bristol, Tennessee,” Lisa Cofer, director of United Way, said about the criteria being used.
The purifiers are scheduled to arrive Thanksgiving week and the first delivery will consist of 60 air purifiers. Each unit is 13 inches tall, weighs about 4 pounds, and can cover around 1,000 square feet of indoor space, the city said in a news release. The purifiers have a five-speed adjustable fan and an H13 HEPA filter, as well as a UV light and a photocatalytic filter designed to remove volatile organic compounds.
For more information, contact United Way of Bristol at 423-968-4912 or visit unitedwaybristol.org.