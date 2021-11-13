Bristol, Tenn. to provide air purifiers to residents due to Bristol, Va. landfill odors

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol, Tennessee officials announced Friday the city will provide air purifiers at no cost to low and moderate income households affected by odors from Bristol, Virginia’s landfill, which some residents on both sides of the Twin City say make them sick and keep them up at night.

The city has allocated funds for the purifiers to the United Way of Bristol, which will work directly with applicants. According to the United Way, the air purifiers are only for residents of Bristol, Tennessee.

More Information » Interested Bristol, Tennessee residents can apply for an air purifier by completing an application at unitedwaybristol.org. For more information, contact United Way of Bristol at 423-968-4912 or visit the website.

The Rev. Sam Waddington, head pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tennessee, called the effort a step forward and said he hopes to see a similar response by Bristol, Virginia.

“I am proud of the Bristol, Tennessee Council. But Bristol, Virginia residents need relief as well, they need a nice sleep, they need to be able to breathe in their homes,” said Waddington, who has been outspoken about the landfill issues.