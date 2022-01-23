Bristol, Tenn. school officials plan renovations of two athletic facilities

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Two Tennessee High School athletic facilities are in line for improvements in the coming months.

The Bristol Tennessee School Board discussed plans to upgrade the visiting side of the stands at Stone Castle and refinish the gym floor of Tennessee High School’s Viking Hall during Thursday’s work session.

The renovations to the Stone Castle come after a series of complaints regarding lack of accessibility for individuals with disabilities. The school board is also taking the opportunity to expand and repair the visitors’ section of Stone Castle.

In his presentation to the board, Ed DePew, the supervisor of facilities and maintenance for the Bristol Tennessee School System, answered the board’s questions and detailed some of the proposed changes they currently have to make for Stone Castle to be more accessible to fans with disabilities.

“We’re looking at cutting an entryway into the wall there, so that you can get access to that side from the other side from the senior parking lot, and try and get a little bit better access than trying to come in through the player’s gate. So we create something like we did to the band entrance over on the other side to allow people that option to use that as a gate,” DePew said.

As things stand now, the plans are in the second phase of development with the revisions discussed during the work session about seating, accessibility and changes to the parking lot being sent back to the architect.

Tennessee High School’s Viking Hall has not been refinished in six years. The plan according to DePew is to wait until March when sports taking place in the gymnasium are in offseason. DePew asked for the approval of funds and contracts to complete the project.

The Bristol Tennessee School Board is scheduled to hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the school administration building.