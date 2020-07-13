BRISTOL, Tenn. – A young child in Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot wound Saturday after authorities say a sibling accidentally discharged a firearm, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release.

The department responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a child with a gunshot wound. The child, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead before police arrived, the release states.

Authorities believe the child, described as less than two years of age, was fatally injured from “an accidental discharge of a firearm” by a four-year-old sibling at their residence on Meadowview Road, the release states.

The children’s parents were home at the time and took the injured child to the hospital, according to the department.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

