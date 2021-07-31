Bristol, Tenn. Police to host National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 3

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host its 38th annual National Night Out campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie on Tuesday.

The event will be held at Tennessee High School from 5-8 p.m. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks will be provided and school supplies and bike helmets will be given out while supplies last, according to a news release. Inflatables will be available for children to enjoy.

National Night Out provides an opportunity for the community to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity while showcasing the importance of police-community partnerships and citizen’s involvement in our fight to make the community safer.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department is not hosting National Night Out events this year due to the loss of its crime prevention specialist and the COVID-19 pandemic.