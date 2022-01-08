Bristol, Tenn. joins call for EPA, VDEQ help

Bristol, Tennessee’s city manager is asking the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to take a more active role in the ongoing concerns regarding the landfill in Bristol, Virginia.
A dive team will investigate the depths of the “wet wells” at the Bristol Virginia landfill …
On Friday, City Manager Bill Sorah sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in Washington, D.C., and VDEQ Director David Paylor in Richmond, Virginia, about the landfill. His letter follows earlier requests from the city of Bristol, Virginia, and federal representatives in Virginia.
Although the landfill is owned by the city of Bristol, Virginia, Sorah said the odors, air emissions, leachate discharges and other environmental impacts affect the operations of the city of Bristol, Tennessee.
Odors from the landfill significantly increased in the early fall of 2020 and have continued through early 2022.
“Bristol, Tennessee residents continue to suffer from the malodors generated from the landfill, as well as other emissions,” Sorah wrote.
The city of Bristol, Tennessee, has facilitated a program to aid low income residents in obtaining air purifiers in order to help mitigate the odors.
While the odor is the most immediate impact, Sorah said it is likely a symptom of broader issues. He said the city’s health impact assessment documents elevated benzene emissions generated from the landfill.
Notices of violations issued by the VDEQ illustrate the “ongoing failure in Bristol, Virginia to properly manage, maintain and operate” the landfill. Sorah said the city wants to see the issues at the landfill addressed before additional, potentially worse, problems are created.
The city of Bristol, Tennessee, issued a notice of intent to sue its sister city on Dec. 8, 2021.
“It also leads Bristol, Tennessee to question whether Bristol, Virginia has the ability to accept waste and operate the landfill in compliance with its permit,” Sorah wrote. “We respectfully request DEQ to assess whether closure of the landfill would be appropriate to address current issues and avoid future environmental concerns.”
The city manager requests that the EPA and VDEQ take a more active role in advising on remediation efforts, overseeing the management of those efforts and providing financial and staffing support as necessary.
“While Bristol, Virginia ultimately bears responsibility for the issues at the landfill, we and our citizens need and deserve immediate relief,” Sorah wrote. “It is apparent that will only come with our intervention.”
The city of Bristol, Tennessee will host an information session Jan. 12 to review the findings of a recent public health report on the Bristol, Virginia landfill.
The session is scheduled Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Center, located at 325 McDowell St., according to a written statement. Following a presentation, the public will be able to ask questions.
Earlier this week, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads admitted in a letter to the EPA and VDEQ that steps taken thus far haven’t solved its odor problems.
Widespread complaints about foul odors and related health concerns sparked $2.8 million worth of work at the landfill throughout 2021, but, in the end, the smell remains.
“Currently the city has taken all corrective actions recommended to solve the odor issue,” Eads wrote. “Citizens of our community are still experiencing the malodors emanating from the city’s landfill.”
He added that the odors are creating a “lower quality of life” for residents.
The city of Bristol, Virginia, has implemented recommendations suggested by experts and regulatory agencies to correct the odors, but Eads said the odors still exist and without further expert advice, he does not foresee the odors being eliminated in the near future.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also wrote a letter to the EPA and VDEQ asking them to assist the city.