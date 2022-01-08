Bristol, Tenn. joins call for EPA, VDEQ help

The session is scheduled Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Slater Center, located at 325 McDowell St., according to a written statement. Following a presentation, the public will be able to ask questions.

Earlier this week, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads admitted in a letter to the EPA and VDEQ that steps taken thus far haven’t solved its odor problems.

Widespread complaints about foul odors and related health concerns sparked $2.8 million worth of work at the landfill throughout 2021, but, in the end, the smell remains.

“Currently the city has taken all corrective actions recommended to solve the odor issue,” Eads wrote. “Citizens of our community are still experiencing the malodors emanating from the city’s landfill.”

He added that the odors are creating a “lower quality of life” for residents.

The city of Bristol, Virginia, has implemented recommendations suggested by experts and regulatory agencies to correct the odors, but Eads said the odors still exist and without further expert advice, he does not foresee the odors being eliminated in the near future.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine also wrote a letter to the EPA and VDEQ asking them to assist the city.