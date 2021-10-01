Bristol, Tenn., hires attorney in landfill dispute

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future because Bristol, Tennessee officials have retained legal counsel.

Bristol Virginia City Council held a called meeting Friday afternoon to approve modifying its contract for the gas wells being drilled at the landfill in response to widespread complaints about odors. During that meeting, Mayor Anthony Farnum read a prepared statement.

“Earlier today, Laura Green with Green Toxicology reached out to our landfill consultant, Ernie Hoch, and advised Mr. Hoch that she had been retained by the Richmond law firm Troutman Peppers, who represents the city of Bristol, Tennessee,” the mayor said. “Based on the potential for litigation and in consultation with outside counsel, the city of Bristol, Virginia will not be making any further comments about the landfill until city staff and council have had an opportunity to have a more detailed discussion with outside legal counsel.”

In the statement, Farnum said the city is “committed to correct any issues” that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the consultants say need to be corrected.