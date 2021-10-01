Bristol, Tenn., hires attorney in landfill dispute

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia leaders said Friday they will have no further comment regarding the city landfill for the foreseeable future because Bristol, Tennessee officials have retained legal counsel.
Bristol Virginia City Council held a called meeting Friday afternoon to approve modifying its contract for the gas wells being drilled at the landfill in response to widespread complaints about odors. During that meeting, Mayor Anthony Farnum read a prepared statement.
“Earlier today, Laura Green with Green Toxicology reached out to our landfill consultant, Ernie Hoch, and advised Mr. Hoch that she had been retained by the Richmond law firm Troutman Peppers, who represents the city of Bristol, Tennessee,” the mayor said. “Based on the potential for litigation and in consultation with outside counsel, the city of Bristol, Virginia will not be making any further comments about the landfill until city staff and council have had an opportunity to have a more detailed discussion with outside legal counsel.”
In the statement, Farnum said the city is “committed to correct any issues” that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the consultants say need to be corrected.
“Unfortunately, the open dialogue the city has had with the citizens of both Bristols and the media will have to cease until further notice because Bristol, Tennessee has retained counsel to represent them in potential litigation against the city of Bristol, Virginia. We look forward to begin having open communication with citizens again as soon as outside counsel allows us to do so,” Farnum said, reading from the statement.
Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, who attended the called meeting, declined to answer any questions from the Bristol Herald Courier.
When asked, Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said he has had little recent communication with anyone from Bristol, Tennessee.
“We have had very limited conversations with Bristol, Tennessee. I’ve spoken to [city manager] Bill Sorah a few times about this [landfill]. I’ve spoken with [Councilman] Chad Keen a couple times about this,” Eads said.
One member of the Bristol Tennessee City Council typically attends the monthly open meetings Eads has hosted this summer with residents of both sides of town prior to council meetings. During one recent meeting, Councilman Keen said he had confidence in Bristol, Virginia’s efforts to address issues with the landfill.
Asked if there had been any recent conversations with any official from the Tennessee side, Eads said no.
“I haven’t had a [recent] conversation with anyone from Bristol, Tennessee, and I’m not aware any of my council has had any conversation with anyone from Bristol, Tennessee,” he said.
In its lone action item, council unanimously approved modifying its contract with APTIM Government Solutions to drill at least two additional gas wells in the landfill. Previously, the city contracted with APTIM to drill 17 wells in its quarry landfill to capture landfill gases believed to be causing widespread odor complaints on both sides of town.
The two additional wells won’t cost the city any additional money. The city’s contract with APTIM calls for 17 wells with a total combined depth of 1,994 feet, according to a memo from landfill Director John Jones. That is an average of 117.2 feet apiece. Nine wells completed through Tuesday had an average depth of 96.7 feet.
Eads said the two additional wells will be drilled in a “hot” area of the landfill where temperatures were up to 30 degrees hotter than other areas.
In the event more wells are needed, the city also asked that three potential wells be added to the agreement at the rate specified in the contract. Proceeding with more than the two just-approved wells would require an additional appropriation, Eads told the council.
To date, the city has committed to spend about $1.5 million to try and resolve a growing chorus of concern about offensive odors emanating from its landfill that are impacting residents on both sides of town.
