Bristol, Tenn. Board of Education calls for moratorium on standardized testing in Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. - At its regularly scheduled Monday evening meeting, the Bristol Tennessee Board of Education voted in favor of a resolution calling for the Tennessee General Assembly to establish a moratorium on all state standardized testing for the 2020‐2021 school year.

In mid-March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that dropped end-of-course TNReady testing for the 2019-2020 school year. The board’s resolution calls for not only a moratorium on end‐of‐year examinations and formative assessments throughout the year but also calls for a moratorium on the ways schools systems, teachers and students are held accountable by state standardized tests.

The resolution cites multiple reasons that standardized testing shouldn’t occur during the current school year, one of them is the continued spread of COVID‐19, which has many school systems across the state teaching all or some of their students remotely.