Bristol teen wins national horsemanship award

A member of the Washington County 4-H Saddle Club, she was inducted as horse ambassador at the Virginia State 4-H Horse Show in Lexington, Virginia, a year ago.

Just recently, the teen placed third out of 19 entries in the 2020 Virginia State Horse Show Photography Contest.

More than capable

Mattie’s father remembers that day well when his young daughter — who was 15 at the time — asked to participate in a competition hosted by the educational program.

“I told her to not get her hopes up,” said the father. “At first, it didn’t cross my mind that she would win, but as time went on, I realized my daughter had a shot at it.

“I wasn’t surprised by the kind of work she put into the competition. I knew she was capable.”

Mattie’s mother saw her daughter’s motivation shine through from the beginning.

“I am proud of the hard work and perseverance that Mattie has shown throughout the competition. She was determined to win from the outset of the program and poured her heart into it,” she said.