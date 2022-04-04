Bristol struggles to find solutions for homeless population — a day center could be part of the plan

Bristol’s leaders are working to find a better approach to the city’s homeless population.

It’s been years since a working group was formed to advance the idea of bringing a day center — or a one-stop shop for the homeless — to Bristol, but the concept has yet to materialize.

For Margaret Feierabend, a Bristol, Tennessee councilwoman and former mayor, the need for a day center in Bristol — the only member of the Tri-Cities without one — is obvious.

“We don’t have a place where people can shower, do laundry, get their mail, easily access case management [and] get referred if they need to,” Feierabend said.

Efforts to locate a day center in Bristol are still alive, despite unfruitful past attempts.

Feierabend is also on the board for Family Promise of Bristol, a nonprofit organization that helps find housing for the homeless and has helped people remain in their existing homes.

Family Promise has taken charge of Bristol’s fledgling day center effort and is working on a partnership with the Bristol Salvation Army to potentially house a center downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Dottie Havlik, board president at Family Promise of Bristol.

“A lot of people don’t know who to call, where to go or how to get help, and that’s mainly what we want to do with the day center,” Havlik said. “To have people there to sit with you, help you and work through all that is so vitally important.”

The vision, according to Havlik, is to provide services like laundry facilities, showers, case management and other resources to the homeless on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the days when the Proverbs 3:27 Mission Center, a day shelter at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church, is closed.

“We are still talking about how we could do that,” Havlik said.

The idea would be to have Family Promise staff operate the center, called “A Place to Be,” according to Havlik.

“The Salvation Army wanted to partner with Family Promise to use our staff to provide those services,” Havlik said. “We are already working with people without homes and already have the education to do that.”

Since last summer, Family Promise of Bristol has hired staff and provided services to more than 120 households, Havlik said. Its current caseload is more than 60 households.

Maj. Brooks Gilliam of the Bristol Salvation Army said the project is “in the beginning stages.”

A ‘big-picture strategy’

Although establishing a day center would fill a community need, not everyone is in favor of locating it downtown.

“We’ve heard from many business leaders who do not support the day center concept being physically located in our downtown,” Beth Rhinehart, president of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, said.

The chamber is teaming up with the United Way to address homelessness in Bristol through a “big-picture strategy,” according to Rhinehart.

“We are stepping in to facilitate a strategic plan to be able to help those who need it, and to also do everything we can to do what’s best for the community,” Rhinehart said.

With plans to meet with city leaders and to bring in an experienced facilitator to put together a plan, the group will seek input from all stakeholders, according to Rhinehart.

“The plan will take big-picture strategy into consideration,” Rhinehart said. “It is a community-wide, big-picture strategy that will have short-, medium- and long-term goals associated with it to best address the challenges that we are all experiencing.”

That doesn’t mean abandoning a day center.

“I think before we take steps out into this, we need to have the plan,” Rhinehart said. “I think that plan is going to have everyone to the table, and I hope that plan includes a day center.”

Kingsport center fills need

The recent formation of the New Day Center at the Salvation Army of Kingsport grew out of a similarly team-focused mindset.

Last summer, city leaders met with the Salvation Army and other players about the idea, and less than a year later, the center was up and running in the dining hall of the Kingsport Salvation Army.

Since its inception, the center located on Dale Street in downtown Kingsport has helped more than 20 people find housing and has guided six individuals to substance abuse programs, according to Corps Officer Capt. Aaron Abram.

“It does take everyone working together,” Abram said. “That really is the strength of what we are doing.”

The United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the city of Kingsport each have representatives at the center almost every weekday to work together through what Abram calls “a partnership of presence.”

About a dozen people utilize the center daily and are “fully engaged” in working on steps given by the case manager, Abram said. Currently focused on case management, recovery counseling, job searches and housing assistance, the center is expected to add services like laundry, shower facilities and skills training.

Jonathan Anderson, homeless services liaison at the United Way of Kingsport, says the center has expedited the housing process.

“It allows them to get off the street quicker and move into housing faster,” Anderson said. “Not only is that good for individuals experiencing homeless, but it’s good for our businesses; it is good for our city leadership [and] our neighborhoods.”

According to Abram, locating a day center in the downtown district isn’t the worst of ideas.

“It’s a place where people can go to, rather than be downtown, or be anywhere in the city, kind of trying to figure things out for themselves,” Abram said. “When they’re in one place, working a program to move toward self-sufficiency, I think that’s a benefit.”

Regina Strickland, a corps mission assistant at the Kingsport Salvation Army, which serves lunch daily, said lunch numbers have doubled to around 60 people a day since the day center opened.

“I think we are definitely headed the right way,” Strickland said. “The community definitely needs the day center.”

Abram’s advice to Bristol would be to give a day center a chance.

“Believe in people until they can believe in themselves,” Abram said. “That’s what we are seeing is sometimes people need to know that someone else believes in them to finally believe in themselves again.”

