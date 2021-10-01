Bristol Speedway co-founder and former Tennessee state lawmaker Carl Moore dies

The co-founder of Bristol Motor Speedway and former Tennessee legislator Carl R. Moore died at the age of 91 on Thursday.
Moore and the late Larry Carrier co-founded Bristol’s iconic NASCAR speedway in 1961, Bristol Dragway in 1965 and the International Hot Rod Association in Bristol in 1970. The Bristol native remained involved in motorsports through the mid-1980s.
The speedway’s current Executive Director and Vice President Jerry Caldwell said the entire staff is deeply saddened to learn of Moore’s death.
“Carl was one of the visionaries who created the initial sketches and diagrams of Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway on the back of a brown paper bag,” Caldwell said.
With Moore’s leadership and work ethic, along with co-founders Carrier and R.G. Pope, the track quickly became an established venue in NASCAR and has grown to be one of the sport’s fan-
favorite destinations, Cald- well said.
Moore remained an avid supporter of the speedway throughout the years.
The businessman also served in the Tennessee House of Representatives and Tennessee Senate and later worked to represent Bristol, Tennessee as a lobbyist. His business interests were diverse, and he was involved in historic preservation efforts, including restoring the Paramount Theatre and the Bristol Train Station.
In his obituary, his family said he took great pride in those renovation projects.
“The passing of Carl Moore is devastating not only to the Paramount but our entire community,” said Jennifer Hayes, the Paramount’s interim executive director.
As a legislator, Moore was at the forefront in kickstarting the theater’s restoration in 1991, Hayes said.
“Because of his efforts, all of downtown Bristol began to see revitalization,” Hayes said. “Sen. Moore’s leadership and insight truly made Bristol a good place to live.”
Hayes and others offered condolences to his family, including Moore’s wife, Elliott Moore.
Tim Buchanan, historian with the Bristol Historical Association, said there are very few legislators who throughout their career have continued to support Bristol and the region.
“Every time Carl was asked to help in an effort, he used his influence to make the effort successful,” Buchanan said.
Moore was a member of the Bristol Historical Association.
He and his daughter Dana were instrumental in passage of federal and state legislation designating Bristol as “The Birthplace of Country Music.”
“He never lost sight of his roots and remained visible in the community throughout his career,” Buchanan said. “He was a great Bristolian and will be greatly missed.”
Local leaders echoed those thoughts on Moore.
“It is an honor to be able to call Mr. Moore a friend,” said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “He has done so much for our beloved Bristol community, as well as all over the state of Tennessee and beyond.”
In many ways, Moore was a simple man, Luttrell said, because he believed in doing what’s right by all.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Moore was a true gentleman who understood the art of politics.
“He used that talent to the benefit of all Tennesseans and most of all for East Tennessee,” Venable said. “All our elected officials from Washington to Blountville could learn from his example. I’ll miss him as a true friend and adviser.”
Moore always made sure the state General Assembly knew the “state does not end in Knoxville.” He was a Democrat but worked across the aisle to get things done, his obituary states. He championed public education and fought for mental health resources.
As a member of ROTC and the U.S. Army, he took pride in his most recent service as a member of the Tennessee Veterans’ Home Board, the obituary states.
There will be a private church service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Celebrations of life are expected to take place once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.