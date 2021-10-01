Bristol Speedway co-founder and former Tennessee state lawmaker Carl Moore dies

Local leaders echoed those thoughts on Moore.

“It is an honor to be able to call Mr. Moore a friend,” said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “He has done so much for our beloved Bristol community, as well as all over the state of Tennessee and beyond.”

In many ways, Moore was a simple man, Luttrell said, because he believed in doing what’s right by all.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said Moore was a true gentleman who understood the art of politics.

“He used that talent to the benefit of all Tennesseans and most of all for East Tennessee,” Venable said. “All our elected officials from Washington to Blountville could learn from his example. I’ll miss him as a true friend and adviser.”

Moore always made sure the state General Assembly knew the “state does not end in Knoxville.” He was a Democrat but worked across the aisle to get things done, his obituary states. He championed public education and fought for mental health resources.

As a member of ROTC and the U.S. Army, he took pride in his most recent service as a member of the Tennessee Veterans’ Home Board, the obituary states.