Bristol sheriff’s candidates raise more than $15K

BRISTOL, Va. — Two candidates for the Bristol, Virginia sheriff’s post have combined to raise more than $15,000 in their bids for the seat.
On Tuesday, voters will choose between Tyrone Foster, a 63-year-old city police detective and School Board chairman, and Charlie Thomas, 59, a captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department who has 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Thomas raised $1,100 during the Oct. 1-21 reporting period and had a balance of $1,348 approaching the election, according to campaign financial disclosure forms filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.
It marked the third time Thomas raised over $1,000 in a reporting period and brought his total contributions to $9,770 and his total expenditures to $8,422, with a balance of $1,348 when the report was filed Oct.22.
Foster raised $1,050 during the period, bringing his total contributions to $5,606. He reported total expenditures of $3,199 and a balance of $2,404, his financial disclosure form filed Oct. 22 shows.
Thomas reported a $1,000 contribution from the AMVETs Post 5 out of $1,100 total contributions for the most recent period. He reported a beginning balance of nearly $400 and expenditures totaling $150.
Much of the Thomas campaign spending was for Facebook advertising, yard signs and other printed campaign promotional materials and sponsorships.
The campaign has $2,100 in unpaid debts after Thomas loaned himself $1,000, including $500 in both February and March. The candidate’s wife, Pam, loaned the campaign $1,100, including $500 in June and $600 in August.
Foster raised $1,050 during the Oct. 1-21 reporting period, including three individual contributions of $250 and another of $300.
His campaign reported spending $374 during the first three weeks of October and total campaign disbursements of nearly $3,200.
Foster’s primary expenditures were for campaign signs, cards, shirts and other printed promotional items and food for campaign events.
Foster’s campaign has no outstanding loans.
For a city of 17,000, the new sheriff can expect to be paid between $88,000 and $94,000 annually based on the department remaining fully accredited and depending on whether the city jail continues to operate. The city is currently working to join the Southwest Regional Jail Authority and plans to close its jail. Sheriff’s responsible for jail operations are paid slightly more that those without. Salary ranges are established and paid by the Compensation Board.
