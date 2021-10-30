Bristol sheriff’s candidates raise more than $15K

BRISTOL, Va. — Two candidates for the Bristol, Virginia sheriff’s post have combined to raise more than $15,000 in their bids for the seat.

On Tuesday, voters will choose between Tyrone Foster, a 63-year-old city police detective and School Board chairman, and Charlie Thomas, 59, a captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department who has 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Thomas raised $1,100 during the Oct. 1-21 reporting period and had a balance of $1,348 approaching the election, according to campaign financial disclosure forms filed with the Virginia Department of Elections.

It marked the third time Thomas raised over $1,000 in a reporting period and brought his total contributions to $9,770 and his total expenditures to $8,422, with a balance of $1,348 when the report was filed Oct.22.

Foster raised $1,050 during the period, bringing his total contributions to $5,606. He reported total expenditures of $3,199 and a balance of $2,404, his financial disclosure form filed Oct. 22 shows.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas reported a $1,000 contribution from the AMVETs Post 5 out of $1,100 total contributions for the most recent period. He reported a beginning balance of nearly $400 and expenditures totaling $150.