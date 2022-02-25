Bristol seeking nominations for Historic Preservation Awards

BRISTOL, Va. — The Historic Preservation Award Committee for the city of Bristol, Virginia is seeking nominations for the Historic Preservation Award.

The deadline to submit nominations is March 31, according to a statement from the committee.

The award program was established to recognize and honor property owners and developers who engage in preservation and maintenance projects on properties located in the city of Bristol, Virginia.

The committee plans to award one property in each of the city’s five historic districts: Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Warehouse and Bristol downtown commercial historic district. Properties located outside of these historic districts, but within the city limits, are eligible for a new citywide historic preservation award nomination.

“Restoration and long-term maintenance of residential and commercial properties encourages community revitalization, and preserves the rich history, culture and landscape of our city,” Catherine Brillhart, committee chair, said.

The 2022 award recipients will be recognized in May.

Nomination forms may be printed and mailed or submitted directly online from the city’s website at www.bristolva.org. Self-nominations are also accepted. Properties are selected based on exterior appearance only, according to the statement.

For additional information, contact Catherine Brillhart at cbrillhart100@yahoo.com or 276-591-6952.