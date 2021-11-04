Bristol schools to plan lessening COVID mitigations

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia school officials plan to look into easing COVID-19 mitigations, including masking requirements, in the wake of declining cases.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan briefed the city School Board Monday about the intent to plan changes while documenting the division’s current status and then issued a statement Wednesday.
“In the last month, we have had only 10 new cases, which is significantly less than the peak of the delta spread where we had 18 cases in one week. Last week, over half of our staff received the vaccine booster,” Perrigan said in the statement. “During that same week, Bristol Tennessee City Schools lifted their mask mandate and experienced remarkable success.
“As a result of the downward trend in positive cases, the uptake of the booster by our staff, the success of BTCS, and the availability of the vaccine for almost every student in our division, we are ready to begin planning for our transition out of indoor masking requirements. For clarity, we are not ending an indoor mask mandate, we are beginning to plan to transition back to normal,” Perrigan said.
The state currently mandates mask-wearing in all school settings.
“On August 12, the State Health Commissioner issued a public health order requiring all students, teachers, staff and visitors age 2 and older to wear a mask indoors in private and public Pre-K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status. This is consistent with the latest recommendations from the CDC for mask use by students and staff in school settings regardless of vaccination status,” according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“I have been advised that we can do it, but, obviously, there will be some discussion. Definitely nothing wrong with planning,” Perrigan said Wednesday in response to a question.
That planning will involve the division’s attorneys, medical experts, the Mount Rogers Health District and state health officials.
“Although specific details of the transition plan are currently being considered, I anticipate that a group of vaccinated staff members will begin this process and we will follow a phased approach to reducing masking requirements if the initial phase is successful,” according to the statement. “As we attempt to return to normal, our main priority is to continue providing in-person learning, so our plan will be developed with that goal in mind. Anyone who chooses to wear a mask during or after the transition will continue to have our full support.”
Perrigan said city schools have been leaders in the efforts to minimize community spread while protecting students, staff and families.
The division reported three active student cases and two active staff cases this week, according to the dashboard on its website. Since classes began in August, the division reports 76 student cases and 13 staff cases.
The city reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 during the past seven days compared to 24 during the previous seven days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.