Bristol schools to plan lessening COVID mitigations

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol, Virginia school officials plan to look into easing COVID-19 mitigations, including masking requirements, in the wake of declining cases.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan briefed the city School Board Monday about the intent to plan changes while documenting the division’s current status and then issued a statement Wednesday.

“In the last month, we have had only 10 new cases, which is significantly less than the peak of the delta spread where we had 18 cases in one week. Last week, over half of our staff received the vaccine booster,” Perrigan said in the statement. “During that same week, Bristol Tennessee City Schools lifted their mask mandate and experienced remarkable success.

“As a result of the downward trend in positive cases, the uptake of the booster by our staff, the success of BTCS, and the availability of the vaccine for almost every student in our division, we are ready to begin planning for our transition out of indoor masking requirements. For clarity, we are not ending an indoor mask mandate, we are beginning to plan to transition back to normal,” Perrigan said.

The state currently mandates mask-wearing in all school settings.