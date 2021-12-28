Bristol’s economy on the upswing

“It is based on research and shows a diverse group of industries that make sense for Bristol and our region,” chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart wrote in an email. “Ones that could be suppliers to other industries already here or others that fit our demographics.”

Rhinehart said another need is more opportunities for young professionals.

“Another thought is that we need to give our own young professionals opportunities here. We often hear that they don’t get a chance because they are young and might not have a lot of experience yet — and get overlooked. This forces them to look outside our region for work,” she wrote.

“I would also point out that our labor participation rate is around 53% — which means the other 47% are not working — for a multitude of reasons. We need to engage more adults in our workforce for sure,” she wrote.

Mitch Walters is president of the Friendship family of dealerships, a group of auto and motorcycle dealerships in Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia that is based in Bristol, Tennessee. His investments in businesses here are substantial.