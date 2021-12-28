Bristol’s economy on the upswing

Employees at a fast-food restaurant in Sacramento, California, exasperated over working in stifling heat for low wages, demanded more pay and a new air conditioner — and got both.
With the exception of motorsports and music, the Twin City of Bristol has, over the past 40 years, generally been perceived as third in population among the Tri-Cities and perhaps third best for economic development and opportunity.
Midway through the previous century, Bristol was home to a diverse range of manufacturing and business, plus a major commerce center downtown. But that began eroding during the final quarter of the 20th century and — by the 1990s — its downtown was mostly boarded up and vacant, once teeming factories sat idle and the once proud state line community struggled just as neighboring Johnson City and Kingsport experienced sustained steady growth.
Now 21 years into the 21st century, Bristol’s situation is much brighter. Entrepreneurs have greatly revitalized downtown with shopping, dining, entertainment and lodging options while once-scarce shopping and dining options in other parts of town are now plentiful and the employment base is on much more solid footing.
The Pinnacle shopping and dining complex off Interstate 81’s Exit 74 generated more than 6.4 million shopper visits. The most recent figures show more than $200 million in sales during fiscal year 2020-21, which equate to more than $14 million in sales tax dollars, according to a statement from complex developer Steve Johnson.
“Our vision was to create a retail complex at the gateway of a five-state region and leverage The Pinnacle for future growth in jobs and unique retail and dining experiences,” Johnson said in the statement “Ultimately, The Pinnacle enhances the quality of life for residents of the region which positively impacts other businesses and industries interested in locating here. Our vision for a 250-acre mega retail complex is exceeding every important metric.”
An adjoining 200 acres in Virginia has yet to be developed.
The I-81 corridor in Virginia includes continued development at The Falls at Exit 5 and clusters of retail and restaurants in Bristol, Abingdon and points north.
So what lies ahead? What do the two Bristols in particular, and Southwest Virginia in general, need to take those next steps to assure long-term economic stability and foster responsible growth?
Some of the answers are already coming into focus. In Bristol, Virginia work is beginning on the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol planned for the former Bristol Mall. Over the next three years it is expected to generate up to 2,000 well-paying jobs, millions in new tax revenues — some of which will be shared with nearby Southwest Virginia counties — and is expected to be a transformational project near the state line.
Long before the first slot machine is pulled or the first wager placed, the casino is already starting to spark outside investment in hotels and apartments on both sides of town.
Further down the expectation pipeline is the opportunity to bring Amtrak passenger service to and through Bristol. A long-held dream for many in this region, passenger service gained renewed optimism in 2021 after significant investments and commitments by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Amtrak that includes extending service soon from Roanoke to the New River Valley — just a tantalizing 100 miles away.
More tangible is another Northam commitment to invest billions into high-speed broadband internet service so that remote areas of Virginia — including the coalfield region — can be connected within the next five years.
Economic analysis
In 2019 the Bristol Chamber of Commerce prepared a 2040 target analysis and marketing review. The document identified chemical manufacturing, metals and machinery manufacturing, health care services and entertainment and tourism as four business sectors the Twin City should recruit over the next five years. The recommendation was based on a review of worker talent pool, geography and other factors companies use in determining where to locate.
“It is based on research and shows a diverse group of industries that make sense for Bristol and our region,” chamber CEO Beth Rhinehart wrote in an email. “Ones that could be suppliers to other industries already here or others that fit our demographics.”
Rhinehart said another need is more opportunities for young professionals.
“Another thought is that we need to give our own young professionals opportunities here. We often hear that they don’t get a chance because they are young and might not have a lot of experience yet — and get overlooked. This forces them to look outside our region for work,” she wrote.
“I would also point out that our labor participation rate is around 53% — which means the other 47% are not working — for a multitude of reasons. We need to engage more adults in our workforce for sure,” she wrote.
Mitch Walters is president of the Friendship family of dealerships, a group of auto and motorcycle dealerships in Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia that is based in Bristol, Tennessee. His investments in businesses here are substantial.
Walters recently established new locations for his Ford and Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge and Hyundai dealerships along West State Street, including two near Bristol Regional Medical Center and Interstate 81.
Walters said much responsibility for future growth is in the hands of local government.
“Regarding the Bristol economy......our city government needs to really step up and improve the infrastructure ....amenities......and create an irresistible environment where people want to relocate to Bristol,” Walters said. “We desperately need housing. We need to increase workforce development and improvements with the main streets in town, such as West State Street, in preparation for the new Hard Rock Casino. Bristol needs to be extremely forward thinking if it will be able to compete not only regionally, but nationally.”
Southwest Virginia
What about outside the immediate Tri-Cities?
Numerous entities, including Go Virginia! Region One and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, are on the front lines of attracting business and industry to a region that once relied heavily on coal production and the related services that kept the mines operational including heavy equipment sales and repair and the railroad.
Jonathan Belcher, executive director of VCEDA, said the key for the region would be completion of the Coalfields Expressway — a long-discussed four-lane road that would connect U.S. 23 in Wise County to Interstate 77 in West Virginia. A few short segments are complete or under construction, but much of the route remains untouched.
“If you look on a map of where most manufacturing companies are located, they are concentrated along the interstates. There is a reason for this and it is that transportation access is still a driving factor for many projects. Having the Coalfields Expressway would be a game changer for the coalfield region,” Belcher wrote in an email to the Herald Courier. Several segments in West Virginia are complete or funded while much of the Virginia project remains unfunded.
Beyond that route, the southwest region would benefit from having more economic development sites ready for tenants, Belcher said.
“The further development and improvement of top-tier economic development sites that are building pad ready, with all infrastructure in place, and are large enough to compete for significant projects,” Belcher wrote. “It is not to say that this is not ongoing, however many sites and buildings in the area have been filled and many still lack certain aspects to be considered top tier, which is what most projects are seeking. Fortunately, many people recognize these issues so I feel there will be significant progress in further developing the region’s portfolio in the not too distant future.”
Robert Sorrell contributed to this report.
