BRISTOL, Va. — Owners of Bristol’s new soccer team, the Bristol Rhythm Athletic Football Club, aim to represent the twin cities and unite the Tri-Cities through soccer.

At a press conference held Tuesday, Diane Smith, the co-owner and general manager of Bristol Rhythm AFC, emphasized how excited they are to join the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and highlighted the club’s mission.

“Our mission is to unite our region through soccer. We are one city, two states, and one team. Our vision is to be the resource for soccer in our region for both soccer entertainment and player development,” Smith said. “We’re very excited to be able to join almost 100 other teams in the league.”

The NPSL is a semi-professional soccer league composed of four separate regional conferences (Northeast, South, Midwest, and West) with a total of 92 teams currently competing.

Bristol is one of two new teams joining the league next year. The other is in Columbus, Ga.

The nearest existing clubs are the 865 Alliance in Knoxville and Appalachian Football Club in Boone, N.C. Both are part of the league’s six-club Southeast Conference.

The Bristol Rhythm will be playing their home games at the Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol, Virginia.

Andrew Rhoda, the sporting director for Bristol AFC, who arrived in Bristol from South Africa in 2017 to attend King University, explained that he chose Bristol as the home of the Rhythm because of what the city has meant to him over the years.

“It’s very hard to grasp the concept of how difficult it is for a young person to settle into a new country,” Rhoda said. “We had bids from other areas in the region, but the reason why I chose to stick with Bristol is that Bristol stuck with me.”

Co-owners Diane and Matt Smith, as well as Bristol Rhythm AFC’s director of community relations, Kevin Wright, are also King University alumni.

Rhoda highlighted that they are committed to working within the Bristol community to develop players.

“We have, as a group, made a big commitment towards the community, and so we will be spending a lot of time working with local soccer organizations,” Rhoda said.

Diane Smith said that they hope to tap into this region’s growing soccer interest by hosting soccer camps and setting up a support club.

“We’re really looking at pulling supporters from Greeneville [Tenn.] to Grundy [Va.] That’s what we are looking at as our soccer community,” Smith said.

The Bristol Rhythm’s first game is set for next May 6, however, they have yet to be assigned to a conference.