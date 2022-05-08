Bristol resident and SiriusXM personality Dallas Wayne discusses his broadcast, his music and his new album

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dallas Wayne sat inside his office upstairs in his home in Bristol, Tennessee, on a recent Friday afternoon. He sat at a console, microphone near his face, and spoke of the country music he adores listening to and making, the likes of which led to his current album called, “Coldwater Tennessee”

Issued worldwide last month, Wayne strikes through the fringes of life. Darkened odes that mine murder, loss and hopelessness coincide with two-stepping songs of hope, heart, and love.

“It’s hardcore country,” said Wayne.

Red, white, and blue, a Buck Owens guitar gleamed from a nearby wall. A large-bodied Hank Thompson guitar parked its twang on a stand a few feet away. A book on Merle Haggard occupied a shelf.

“Hardcore country music, it’s what I started out to do,” Wayne said. “It’s where a good portion of my listeners tastes lie.”

Wayne, most famous as an on-air personality on SiriusXM satellite radio channel Willie’s Roadhouse, has for a couple of years now, broadcast his nationwide show from his home in Bristol. He’s on the channel six days a week. He spoke for this interview while seated at the console where he records his radio program.

“Country music and bluegrass is all I’ve ever done,” the native of Missouri said. “They both grabbed me early on, really early. It’s where I feel comfortable. The renaissance of country music writing, the 1950s to the 1980s, is the purity of American country music.”

Wayne’s past solo albums reflect that focus. From 1990’s “Georgia Dreamin’” through 2016’s “Songs the Jukebox Taught Me, Volume 1” and its 2018 follow-up, filler does not occupy Wayne’s records. He seeks songs of substance like ticks crave a hound dog’s hide.

“It’s gotta have country shuffles,” Wayne said. “I love country shuffles. ‘If These Walls Could Cry’ from the new record is a country shuffle.”

Country shuffles, for which Wayne looks most significantly to the styles of Johnny Bush and Ray Price and the Cherokee Cowboys’, typically bear 4/4 time signatures. Led by prominent fiddle and steel guitar presences, “If These Walls Could Cry” could easily have fit with either Bush’s or Price’s repertoire.

“I also love a good recitation,” Wayne said.

As the word implies, a country recitation is a story song that’s either all or in part spoken amid musical accompaniment. Porter Wagoner, Jimmy Dean, Hank Williams, and Bill Anderson all made prominent use of recitations.

“There’s a recitation on my new album,” Wayne said.

He’s referencing the song “He Even Brought Her Flowers,” a song he co-wrote with Buddy Cannon and Country Music Hall of Fame member Bill Anderson. Wayne sings; Anderson voices the recitation.

“I love the ballads,” Wayne said. “I love the stories in the songs. The lyrics are everything.”

Widely heralded Buddy Cannon, whose long past in country music includes an impressionable stint in Mel Tillis’ band the Statesiders, produced Wayne’s new album.

“He said, ‘I’d kind of like for this new record to sound like a ‘70s or early ‘80s Statesiders record,’” Wayne said.

Listen to Tillis circa his “Coca-Cola Cowboy” era. Wayne and Cannon hit the mark in that the new album sounds like Dallas Wayne recalling Mel Tillis and the Statesiders.

“You hit the point,” Wayne said. “That’s what it’s a product of. I sent Buddy about 20 or 25 songs.

Click play on Wayne’s “Coldwater, Tennessee.” His calm voice sings like Rod Serling led the curious through the tempest of “The Twilight Zone.” An unflinching country troubadour the likes of whom could compel the late Ernest Tubb to tip his hat, neither the blink of an eye nor the blush of a cheek accompanies Wayne’s harrowing narration through the lead track.

Through “Coldwater, Tennessee,” and beyond, revelation pierces the dark.

“The title track is about sacrifices you have to make in the music business sometimes that can destroy your home life,” Wayne said. “A lot of times you’re lucky. Not that I’m justifying the murder of this guy, but he probably deserved it.”

Real life pulsates through the grooves cut deep inside Dallas Wayne’s “Coldwater, Tennessee” like the countless numbers of skip-a-beat heartbreaks of regular folks.

“This is an important record for me because of the songwriting aspects of it,” Wayne said.

Wayne wrote or co-wrote each of the album’s 10 songs.

“I had gotten away from that on the ‘Songs the Jukebox Taught Me’ records,” he said. “Well, it’s about the songwriting. That’s what I set out to do to begin with. Songs are a little piece of you.”

Copies of Wayne’s album on CD can be purchased via such outlets as www.dallaswayne.com, Target, and Amazon.

Meanwhile, Dallas and wife Jo immerse themselves into downtown Bristol. They shop downtown, dine downtown, attend concerts downtown, and yes, they love downtown. They found home in the heart of the Birthplace of Country Music.

“As a music town, I see a lot of what Austin was in the 1970s,” Wayne said. “It’s a thriving downtown. I’m grateful. I’m grateful for my new adopted hometown.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.