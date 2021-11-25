 Skip to main content
Bristol Public Library to host US Coast Guard admissions event on Dec. 7
Bristol Public Library to host US Coast Guard admissions event on Dec. 7

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Public Library will host an admissions event for the United States Coast Guard Academy on Dec. 7.

The event will take place in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room from 5-6:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Lt. Rick Scott, the Coast Guard Academy’s admissions officer for Virginia, and is for students, parents and educators interested in learning more about the academy, the admissions process and the Coast Guard.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/BPL-USCGAdmission. For more information, email Frederick.M.Scott@uscga.edu.

