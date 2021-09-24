Bristol Pepper Fest begins Saturday

The weekend forecast for downtown Bristol this weekend is spicy and hot as the Second Annual Bristol Pepper Fest comes to town Saturday, Sept. 25.

Located on 6th Street on the Tennessee side of town, the free event will feature hot pepper eating contests, demonstrations, hot pepper plant sales, sauces, live music and other homemade vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The wing eating contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. The pepper eating contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Coordinated by Believe in Bristol and Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers LLC, the Bristol Pepper Fest brings a new flavor to 6th Street as attendees at the free event can learn new ways to cook with peppers during a demonstration from Chef Tony Mammarella of Food City. Locally grown peppers, spices and sauces can be purchased from vendors on site. Bristol Pepper Fest is a family-friendly event with live music and kids’ games and activities, including a tongue twister contest.

“Pepper Fest is a new event for downtown that we’re hoping to continue to grow every year,” Maggie Elliott, executive director for Believe in Bristol, said. “There is a treasure trove of local growers we are looking forward to introducing to the Bristol community. This is just a piece of food experience events we plan to expand in downtown Bristol.”

Bristol Pepper Fest will culminate with the Atomic Wing Challenge from Quaker Steak and Lube and the Ultimate Pepper Eating contest, with an extra spicy flight of peppers from Only Burns Twice Peppers. Participants for the two contests can sign up on the day of the event and must be 18 years or older and sign the waiver to compete.