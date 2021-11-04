Bristol officials hopeful about landfill response

“I’m extremely hopeful,” Eads said after the presentation. “Based on the discussions I had with folks from Bridgeton, Missouri, they had the very same issues as what we’re having. It took them 10 years to get any sort of resolution on their landfill, and the city of Bristol, once we recognized we had an issue, we jumped on it quickly to try to resolve it. We know it’s taken longer than we want, but based on that conversation, I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.”

A contractor recently completed drilling 21 new gas wells in the city landfill and another firm is slated to begin work today linking those wells together and ultimately tying them into the gas collection system, Eads said.

Plans call for connecting two or three wells at a time into the collection system. At the same time, they are installing pumps to remove excess water from the landfill. That work is expected to be completed in late December with additional steps starting in January.

Responding to a question, Eads said residents should begin to experience some decrease in odors as the current work evolves over the next 50 days.

Jeff Hurst, regional director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said that agency approves of the steps the city is taking.