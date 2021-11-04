Bristol officials hopeful about landfill response

BRISTOL, Va. — A Missouri landfill’s successful response to odor complaints similar to those in Bristol, Virginia has city and environmental officials hopeful that similar efforts will reduce odors here.
City Manager Randy Eads discussed portions of a recent conference call with operators of a quarry landfill in Bridgeton, Missouri, during a Wednesday morning presentation to members of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
The local landfill remains the subject of widespread odor complaints and environmental scrutiny while work is underway to try and address those problems.
The Bridgeton landfill — in a quarry north of St. Louis — was experiencing a subsurface reaction within its waste with high temperatures and noxious odors. It had excess water and excess methane gas, which made the trash decompose at a rapid pace, producing more gas and liquid than normal, which were blamed for the odors, according to the Bridgeton landfill website.
“The reaction presented a highly-complex gas and liquid management challenge, requiring sophisticated extraction, pretreatment and disposal infrastructure, as well as a site management team with considerable expertise,” according to the website.
Concerns there were amplified because an adjoining landfill contained nuclear waste.
Consultants have said Bristol’s landfill also retains too much water, drilling has revealed higher than normal temperatures in the waste and the methane gas is escaping into the atmosphere rather than being collected and burned off through a flare or used to produce electricity.
“I’m extremely hopeful,” Eads said after the presentation. “Based on the discussions I had with folks from Bridgeton, Missouri, they had the very same issues as what we’re having. It took them 10 years to get any sort of resolution on their landfill, and the city of Bristol, once we recognized we had an issue, we jumped on it quickly to try to resolve it. We know it’s taken longer than we want, but based on that conversation, I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.”
A contractor recently completed drilling 21 new gas wells in the city landfill and another firm is slated to begin work today linking those wells together and ultimately tying them into the gas collection system, Eads said.
Plans call for connecting two or three wells at a time into the collection system. At the same time, they are installing pumps to remove excess water from the landfill. That work is expected to be completed in late December with additional steps starting in January.
Responding to a question, Eads said residents should begin to experience some decrease in odors as the current work evolves over the next 50 days.
Jeff Hurst, regional director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, said that agency approves of the steps the city is taking.
“Elevated temperatures and odors are not uncommon to landfills, and the steps the city is undertaking currently is exactly what we would do at any other landfill with an odor issue or an elevated temperature issue,” Hurst said after the meeting. “It does take time. It is not a quick fix, but they are taking the right steps and moving in the right direction.”
Hurst agrees with the city’s consultants that this should improve the odors.
“I think everyone has to have some expectation it may take more wells, but that is the common way to address these types of issues, and I do expect to see some improvement once those 21 wells come online,” Hurst said.
The current landfill has about 25 years of operating life remaining, but there have been widespread public calls to close it — a process city consultants say could take years.
During his presentation, Eads also discussed closing should the City Council — at some point — decide to close the landfill early.
Consultants say the challenge is fully encapsulating the waste, covering it so rainwater will run off and it would remain sealed — since the original design was to fill the quarry to the rim.
Hurst declined to speculate on any potential early closing plan.
“We haven’t seen anything to even see what that would look like, so I wouldn’t want to comment on that at this point. From a regulatory standpoint, absolutely it’s possible. From an engineering perspective and a financial perspective, that’s still up in the air,” Hurst said. “We’ll be happy to work with the city and their engineers any way we can, but until we actually see something I wouldn’t even have a firm grasp on what kind of timeline that would take.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC