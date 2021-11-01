Bristol native was one of two named Young Birder of the Year

“I had no clue what it was,” she said.

The young girl raced to a home computer to learn more about the odd winter visitor with dark grey feathers, a white outer tail, and a pink beak.

As a curious youth who loved the outdoors, Nelson had spotted a dark-eyed junco, a bird that migrates to a large portion of the country, including the lower elevations of the southern Appalachian region during the winter.

“I was inspired to learn more. I guess that’s when my obsession with birding actually began,” she said.

Nelson purchased her first “National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America” — a book that has become worn and tattered from years of use. She still keeps the book with her belongings at college.

To support her interest in birds, she joined the Bristol Bird Club when she was a student at John S. Battle High School.

The youngster tried to get her family interested in the hobby, but to no avail.

“My family enjoys birds, but they don’t go looking for birds like I do. Birds just bring me so much joy,” said the college student.