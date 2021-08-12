Bristol man sentenced in unemployment benefits fraud scheme

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000 and to commit mail fraud in an unemployment benefits fraud scheme.
Larry D. Whited, 57, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud with respect to benefits authorized and paid in connection with a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency.
Federal prosecutors said Whited and others conspired to collect personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims for pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Over the course of nine months, the conspiracy filed fraudulent claims for at least 37 individuals.
