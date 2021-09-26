Bristol man returns home to operate farm

“It is like Christmas every Wednesday to see what fresh fruits and vegetables Jake has chosen for the box,” Nell Bieger said. “I especially enjoy the hydroponic lettuces. It is also fun to try different recipes, which are provided each week using ingredients from the box.”

Slagle sat alongside Logan Ferguson, 20, who manages the greenhouse and field production, in a large greenhouse on a recent late morning. Upon entry, a merchandise table and shelves contain such items for purchase as Mud Hollow Farms T-shirts and stickers, as well as locally made jams and jellies.

Outside, a pair of dogs frolicked in the warm sunshine. Fields, including the aforementioned patch of corn, stretch far into the horizon on the 300-400 acres of Mud Hollow Farms.

“The farm never had anything on it,” Slagle said. “The farm was a farm in name. It was used for hunting — deer hunting, bear hunting.”

Visit the general store located at Lake View Dock. Look up, right above one of its doorways. There resides a bear’s head, snarling — with a Butterfinger candy bar in its mouth. Slagle said he shot the bear on his family’s property.

But the actual farming of Mud Hollow Farms, that seed took root during his high school days.