Bristol man returns home to operate farm

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rows of cornstalks basked in the midst of a glowing morning sun. Nestled in a crib of chocolate brown soil, they wriggled in the breeze as if eager to grow from the earth.
In the driver’s seat of a dirt-encrusted four-wheeler, young Jake Slagle surveyed his handiwork on a recent early morning drive of Mud Hollow Farms, his family farmland, which he runs.
“That corn will grow fast, but it has a long way to go,” he said on that summer day.
Dirt resides under fingernails; soil provides fertile ground from which vegetables grow at Mud Hollow Farms.
Rolling hills, like gentle ebbs and flows of a fine country song, encompass the Slagle Family-owned farm. In the near distance, produce bound from the farm to the table by various routes of delivery reaches for the sky from recently ploughed soil.
Welcome to Mud Hollow Farms. Established in 2017, the farm resides among an enclave of family-owned businesses, including Lake View Dock and its restaurant, The Wheelhouse. They’re on South Holston Lake, just over the mountain from the farm. Back on the farm, a large greenhouse occupies the valley.
“My No. 1 goal is to supply the Tri-Cities with fresh, local produce,” said Slagle, 23.
Last October, Slagle exposed Mud Hollow Farms to a new endeavor: home delivery.
For now, he works with a range of farmers in the area as something of a cooperative. From those considerable wells, including those of Mud Hollow Farms, he can access a wide range of fruits and vegetables to deliver to the homes of customers through his delivery service.
“It’s going really well,” Slagle, a recent graduate of and horticulture major from Colorado State University, said. “I’ve got a good 20, 30 boxes that I deliver every week. I want to increase that.”
Mud Hollow Farms delivers new boxes of fresh produce for free each Wednesday via subscription. There are a variety of plans.
Boxes contain from seven to nine pounds of organic and natural fruits, vegetables and herbs. A particular box may include tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, jars of jam or jelly, apples, peaches, peppers and so forth. A box may even include a bag of coffee.
To order a box, simply access their website at www.mudhollowfarmstn.com.
Nell Bieger and her husband Dan, attorneys in Bristol, have been longtime customers of the various Slagle family enterprises. Last fall, they signed up to receive weekly deliveries of Mud Hollow Farms’ produce boxes.
“It is like Christmas every Wednesday to see what fresh fruits and vegetables Jake has chosen for the box,” Nell Bieger said. “I especially enjoy the hydroponic lettuces. It is also fun to try different recipes, which are provided each week using ingredients from the box.”
Slagle sat alongside Logan Ferguson, 20, who manages the greenhouse and field production, in a large greenhouse on a recent late morning. Upon entry, a merchandise table and shelves contain such items for purchase as Mud Hollow Farms T-shirts and stickers, as well as locally made jams and jellies.
Outside, a pair of dogs frolicked in the warm sunshine. Fields, including the aforementioned patch of corn, stretch far into the horizon on the 300-400 acres of Mud Hollow Farms.
“The farm never had anything on it,” Slagle said. “The farm was a farm in name. It was used for hunting — deer hunting, bear hunting.”
Visit the general store located at Lake View Dock. Look up, right above one of its doorways. There resides a bear’s head, snarling — with a Butterfinger candy bar in its mouth. Slagle said he shot the bear on his family’s property.
But the actual farming of Mud Hollow Farms, that seed took root during his high school days.
“I built a little hoop house — a little greenhouse, when I was in high school,” Slagle said. “I grew tomatoes, peppers. We grew all kinds of things.”
The farm grew produce. Slagle grew a career.
Shortly after he graduated from Colorado State, he worked to establish the farm as a viably sustainable source of organically grown produce. And his dream of providing local citizens with healthy food grown locally is materializing.
“This greenhouse was built in the spring,” he said. “Exactly one-half of this greenhouse will have lettuce. The other half will be cucumbers.”
But not just any lettuce.
“It’s hydroponic lettuce,” Slagle said. “They grow in water but not in soil.”
Currently, in addition to home delivery of produce, Slagle supplies food to his family’s restaurant, The Wheelhouse. Eat a sandwich with lettuce there, and chances are you’ve eaten lettuce grown on Mud Hollow Farms.
“On Thursdays, we don’t know what the dinner will be until we see what Jake brings,” Jassen Campbell, chef at The Wheelhouse, said. “Today he brought onions, peppers, zucchini and squash. We’ll make a hash out of them.”
Fresh produce, for restaurants and chefs, is key to spectacular food, he added.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” he said. “A good connection with farms and a farmers market is essential.”
Slagle’s mother and father, Julie and John Slagle, beam upon mention of their son. He grew up along the dock, enjoyed widespread freedom on the land now known as Mud Hollow Farms. They’re enthusiastic believers in their son’s ambitions as connected to the farm.
“We bought the farm, and didn’t know which direction he would go,” Julie Slagle said. “But it’s a great partnership (Mud Hollow Farms with Lake View Dock and The Wheelhouse). Our customers feel like they are a part of this.”
Include the Biegers among those customers. Their patronage spans from driving their boat to and parking it at Lake View Dock to dining on food prepared at The Wheelhouse to purchasing weekly boxes of produce from Mud Hollow Farms.
Gratitude underscores their thoughts on Jake Slagle and his fledgling business.
“Jake could have started his business anywhere,” Nell Bieger said. “I am so pleased that he chose to bring his skills back home to Bristol. I am even more pleased that the fruits of his labor get delivered to my house each week.”
Slagle’s love of family and home ticketed his return to family and home in Bristol upon graduation from college in Colorado. He’s proven that, yes, one can go home again.
“It was a no-brainer,” Slagle said. “It makes me proud of my dad, mom and my family. It’s ideal.”