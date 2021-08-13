Bristol man returns home after extended battle with COVID-19

A Bristol, Virginia man, who spent weeks battling COVID-19 while using social media to implore people to get vaccinated from his hospital bed, said after returning home Thursday he’ll continue to urge people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated.

Travis Campbell, 43, had been in the hospital since July 2, when he tested positive for the virus, which has seen a steep uptick in cases in recent weeks across the region. He and his family were not vaccinated, but since his diagnosis, videos he posted on Facebook urging others to get the vaccine have been seen around the country.

“We tried to kind of disconnect from the negativity,” said Campbell, explaining Thursday why he had not been vaccinated. “We didn’t know what to believe, and there was so much social stress, and it just hardened me a little.”

Campbell said he thought COVID-19 cases had been decreasing and didn’t feel he needed to be vaccinated.

Now, however, he regrets the decision.

“I was wrong. I was very wrong, and it almost took my life,” he said. “I challenge everybody to please reach out to your doctor about the vaccine.”