Bristol man returns home after extended battle with COVID-19

A Bristol, Virginia man, who spent weeks battling COVID-19 while using social media to implore people to get vaccinated from his hospital bed, said after returning home Thursday he’ll continue to urge people to talk to their doctors about getting vaccinated.
Travis Campbell, 43, had been in the hospital since July 2, when he tested positive for the virus, which has seen a steep uptick in cases in recent weeks across the region. He and his family were not vaccinated, but since his diagnosis, videos he posted on Facebook urging others to get the vaccine have been seen around the country.
“We tried to kind of disconnect from the negativity,” said Campbell, explaining Thursday why he had not been vaccinated. “We didn’t know what to believe, and there was so much social stress, and it just hardened me a little.”
Campbell said he thought COVID-19 cases had been decreasing and didn’t feel he needed to be vaccinated.
Now, however, he regrets the decision.
“I was wrong. I was very wrong, and it almost took my life,” he said. “I challenge everybody to please reach out to your doctor about the vaccine.”
Over the past few weeks, Campbell, who was in the intensive care unit, has posted almost daily about his experience. His videos have been seen by thousands across the world, and his story has been picked up by CNN, ABC News, the Washington Post and others.
He said he has learned a lot in the last few weeks.
Dozens of people have been vaccinated since he began sharing videos, he said. Several have also commented on his posts that they’ve scheduled appointments to do so.
“The experience for me has been so deep, from the perspectives from seeing our heroes, the nurses and the doctors, and all the medical staff and the hospital staff, but it’s been humbling that you really can’t put a value on life and take the time to enjoy life and enjoy people. It has showed me so many things,” he said.
Campbell will continue to recover from home. He said he is weak and has lost a “tremendous amount of muscle mass” and at least 38 pounds.
“I needed to lose some weight, but I sure didn’t need to lose it this way or my muscle,” he joked.
Campbell also continues to struggle to maintain oxygen levels, which has affected his nervous system. He also has some damage to his lungs.
He plans to continue to ask people to talk to their doctors about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He also wants to spend more time in his church.
“No human has to experience a potential loss of life such as I did,” he said.
He also said he has been overwhelmed by the outreach from the community.