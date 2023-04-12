BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in helping locate a missing man.

Isaac Wells, 35, was last seen at his Bristol Virginia home on April 2, according to a statement. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds with blue/gray eyes and light brown hair.

Wells may be traveling in a blue 2006 Subaru four door hatchback with Virginia license plate UEJ-7320.

If anyone has any information please contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.