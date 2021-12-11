Bristol man pleads no contest to 1978 cold case murder in Arizona

On March 27, 2015, fingerprints lifted from the inside the driver's window were submitted into the integrated automated fingerprint identification system, records show. Then, on April 7, 2015, results from the submission identified Meinhold.

Police said earlier that they didn’t believe Meinhold and Schmidt knew each other.

At the time of the shooting, police said Meinhold lived 2.3 miles away from the scene. Since then, however, Meinhold has lived on Highland Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, and worked at Royal Mouldings.

Geisler then went to Bristol to further investigate.

In July 2015, Meinhold reported that he never had any contact with Schmidt. He said he was a farmworker in the fields on the outskirts of Phoenix in 1978. He also said he never owned a gun, his family never owned a gun, he had never shot anyone and he had never touched a Toyota Celica, the records show. Meinhold also said he had never been to the mall, except for his first visit there in the mid-1990s.

Meinhold described himself as a "shy person unable to shoot anyone," the records show.