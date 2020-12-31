Bristol man operates leather goods business from basement of his home

“I’ve loved leather from the time I worked at Blakley-Mitchell Clothing in high school and college,” he said. “They had Allen Edmonds shoes. There’s something about the feel of leather. The smell is huge. I can’t resist it.”

Picture Sharrett’s basement.

His main work table, atop of which a variety of hand tools and a hydraulic press share time with pieces of leather, lines much of a far wall. Its opposite wall also contains a table, which last week was festooned with such completed leather pieces as a small valet tray, coasters, and key fobs.

Along a wall in the farthest reaches of the room, long cardboard cylinders house rolls of leather. Other than a stock of Italian leather stored at the other end of the room, Sharrett said he uses American-made leather.

“About 90% of my leather comes from Maine,” he said. “My thread comes from Maine.”

Of particular note, Sharrett uses full grain leather, the highest grain of leather available.

“Full grain leather, man,” he said, “is like nothing else. There is no substitute for full grain leather. It’s the most expensive, but it lasts the longest.”