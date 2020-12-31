Bristol man operates leather goods business from basement of his home

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Scents of leather grew upon each step taken.
Down, down go the steps inside the home of Ben and Kadie Sharrett. Steep the hike downward, aromatic the journey, wondrous the discovery upon sight of the source.
Ben Sharrett operates Bristol Leather Co. from his basement. Therein, he typically huddles after a day of work at a local banking institution. He finds refuge in designing and making by hand a variety of fine leather goods.
“It started as a hobby,” Sharrett said. “It exploded in a matter of 24 hours. I went from not knowing I could do this to, ‘let’s try this.’”
He drove to Michaels. He bought a bag of scrap leather, some rudimentary tools and got to work.
“I started out with $156 of leather,” Sharrett said as he stood about 10 feet from a wall lined with thousands of dollars of leather.
“I didn’t start with much, but scrap bags of leather really do help. I made bracelets with that leather, which took about 15 minutes to make.”
Three years and hundreds of wallets made later, Sharrett’s business thrives. A longtime aficionado of leather, pricey Allen Edmonds leather shoes inspired the bearded married father of twin 18-month-old sons to embrace leather as a pastime.
“I’ve loved leather from the time I worked at Blakley-Mitchell Clothing in high school and college,” he said. “They had Allen Edmonds shoes. There’s something about the feel of leather. The smell is huge. I can’t resist it.”
Picture Sharrett’s basement.
His main work table, atop of which a variety of hand tools and a hydraulic press share time with pieces of leather, lines much of a far wall. Its opposite wall also contains a table, which last week was festooned with such completed leather pieces as a small valet tray, coasters, and key fobs.
Along a wall in the farthest reaches of the room, long cardboard cylinders house rolls of leather. Other than a stock of Italian leather stored at the other end of the room, Sharrett said he uses American-made leather.
“About 90% of my leather comes from Maine,” he said. “My thread comes from Maine.”
Of particular note, Sharrett uses full grain leather, the highest grain of leather available.
“Full grain leather, man,” he said, “is like nothing else. There is no substitute for full grain leather. It’s the most expensive, but it lasts the longest.”
Unlike many if not most leather craftsmen, Sharrett sews each piece by hand. It’s painstaking work, but he said when sewn by hand as opposed to a machine, stitches maintain a firmer hold.
“It’s called saddle-stitched,” Sharrett said. “I do it by hand because it will last longer. It’s stronger. It takes me about 25 minutes to sew a $40 wallet. Larger products, maybe 45 minutes. The Field Notes journal I make takes about 45 minutes to sew.”
Since about July or so, Sharrett has partnered with Bristol’s L.C. King to produce leather and textile products. Currently, they market the aforementioned Field Notes journal in addition to a valet tray.
“The first thing we did was a chambray lined leather wallet,” Sharrett said. “It was made with green Italian leather. Then we did a valet tray. They said, ‘let’s put the tri-star stamp, the Tennessee emblem, in that. The wallets sold out so fast, I couldn’t keep up with them.”
Several rolls of denim, courtesy L.C. King, lay atop a cabinet in the corner of Sharrett’s basement.
“We’ve got some pretty cool stuff planned for later on,” he said.
What started as Bristol Branded Leather Co. and scraps of leather, has become a streamlined Bristol Leather Co. with attentive logos and stout business plan. Sharrett said most of his business derives from local people. However, he has sold his creations to buyers from Florida to California.
He even sold and shipped a pair of valet trays to a customer in Australia.
“My goal is to keep growing and expand the product line to women,” Sharrett said. “Tote bags are a huge thing. Belts are huge. Leather portfolios are coming in the near future.”
Many people live a lifetime in search of a home away from home. Likewise, legions seek and never find a hobby they love with which to employ free time. Fewer still make money in the process.
Ben Sharrett found all of that and more: The artisan discovered that which he believes he was meant to do.
“This place,” Sharrett said with a smile and sweep of an arm, “is a dream.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.