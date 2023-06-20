ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol Tennessee man has died as the result of injuries suffered in a crash in Washington County.

Jeffrey R. Booher, 55, of Bristol, Tenn., was riding his 2000 Titan motorcycle east on Route 649 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to a written statement from the Virginia State Police.

Booher was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. on June 17.

The crash remains under investigation.