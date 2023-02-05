BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man has been arrested on charges of murder and assault in Sullivan County.
Benjamin Oliver Sly, age 26, of Clark Drive, Bristol, was arrested Saturday night on one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Around 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, deputies were called to meet with a female victim who said she had been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive.
The victim stated that she had gone to that residence to check on a friend that had been in an argument with a family member.
