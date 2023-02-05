BRISTOL, Tenn. — A man has been arrested on charges of murder and assault in Sullivan County.

Benjamin Oliver Sly, age 26, of Clark Drive, Bristol, was arrested Saturday night on one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault, according to a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, deputies were called to meet with a female victim who said she had been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive.

The victim stated that she had gone to that residence to check on a friend that had been in an argument with a family member.

As she approached the residence, she said Sly came out of the residence and ran after her. knocked her down and began to assault and strangle her, according to the report.

The victim was able to break free and get back to her vehicle and went elsewhere to wait for authorities.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack.

Deputies then went to the original scene. After speaking to Sly, deputies located another victim with injuries to the head and facial area, according to the report.

The second victim, whose identity will be released after next of kin are notified, was transported to a local medical facility and later died due to the injuries.

Sly is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.