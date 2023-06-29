BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Bristol Tennessee man has been charged with six counts of assault following an incident last Friday.

Joshua Hortman, age 29, of Bristol, was located Wednesday and arrested on a warrant obtained by investigators charging him with six counts of assault, according to a written statement.

On June 23, deputies were called to meet with three victims of an assault that occurred on Highway 126 near Stevenwood Drive, near the Bristol city limits.

The victims told deputies they had stopped on the highway because there were dogs in the roadway.

According to a police statement, two of the passengers in the vehicle exited to get the dogs out of the roadway. While getting the dogs out of the roadway, a male in another vehicle had to stop. The male, later identified as Hortman, became aggressive with the adult female driver of the vehicle that had stopped to get the dogs out of the roadway.

According to the statement, Hortman attempted to hit the adult and pushed her down. The juveniles, ages 15 and 16, came to assist the adult victim and Hortman assaulted them as well. The victims told police that Hortman left the scene but returned and assaulted them a second time.

One victim was able to take a photo of the license plate on the vehicle and that provided deputies with information as to identify Hortman as the suspect.

He is currently incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.