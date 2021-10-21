 Skip to main content
Bristol man arrested following shooting and pursuit
Bristol man arrested following shooting and pursuit

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man is being held without bail following a shooting and pursuit this past weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they received information Monday afternoon regarding the whereabouts of Jose Garay, a 27-year-old wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred a day earlier in Bristol. As officers approached the area of Country Living Mobile Homes, Garay left the scene in a vehicle, Sheriff Blake Andis said.

Deputies were able to find Garay on Watauga Road, but before trying to stop him, Andis said the man entered oncoming traffic and made evasive maneuvers from law enforcement officers and other vehicles.

A pursuit ensued on Watauga Road and Good Hope Road, where Garay’s vehicle struck spike strips two separate times, Andis said. All four tires were damaged, causing the vehicle to go over an embankment. Andis said Garay exited the vehicle and began running on foot. He was captured a short time after, Andis said.

Garay was charged with felony eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also served with a warrant from Bristol. He is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

