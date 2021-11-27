Bristol Mall demolition and casino construction work to begin soon

This was expected be a time-consuming process because the Virginia Lottery Board had to hire staff, develop and implement regulations and all parties involved — including vendors and all gaming employees — will have to pass extensive background checks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Developers Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy have said from the beginning their intent was to establish a temporary gaming facility first and begin hiring as soon as possible — prior to opening the full casino. Such an operation can’t occur, however, until the Lottery Board approves their gaming license.

“We continue to work closely with the Virginia Lottery on next steps for construction of the temporary gaming facility and planning for the permanent one,” according to the statement. “We appreciate the ongoing cooperation and assistance from local and state officials for all necessary permitting and licensing requirements.”

Lottery officials have approved the first five casino vendor applications — all for firms that will work for Hard Rock Bristol LLC.

They include Conspectus Inc., a New Jersey-based firm billing itself as the nation’s largest independent specifications consulting firm, and DeSimone Consulting Engineering, which will provide structural engineering, consulting, forensic services and risk management.