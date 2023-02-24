Two Twin City food icons took top honors in their respective categories in the Virginia Living 2023 Made in Virginia food categories.

Bristol Gardens and Grill was recognized for its line of homemade barbecue sauces and the Southern Churn Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe won for best homemade fudge for the second consecutive year. Winners were chosen through an online voting process.

“We sent them one of everything and decided to see how the dust settles. I personally thought the hot sauces had a better shot than the barbecue sauces because they’ve very unique and flavorful. But the barbecue sauces are above standard. They’re very, very good,” proud Garden and Grill owner Matt Shy said Friday.

Shy offers four very distinct flavors led by the signature sauce, which is tomato-based with vinegar and a blend of sweet spices. The Western Carolina is a vinegar base sweetened with ketchup and spices, but it’s a thinner consistency, he said. South Carolina is BGG’s spin on a mustard-based sauce and they offer an Alabama white sauce that is creamy and sweet.

“I wanted Bristol to have a white sauce. It’s classically a chicken sauce but it goes great on everything. We put it on our Cuban sandwich as a spread,” he said.

The deli offers up smoked pork, beef brisket, turkey and chicken, an array of sandwiches, salads and sides and the homemade sauce selection is always available.

Shy also makes six different flavors and intensities of hot sauce, all produced onsite from peppers grown in their own greenhouse.

Established in 2018, Shy’s business underwent a major makeover during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Catering was a major part of my revenue stream. When COVID hit, we were in a lot of trouble,” Shy said. “I had the brand registered with USDA, I got myself certified as a producer and all these recipes went through Virginia Tech and were approved for commercial sale.”

While regulars purchase the sauces, he also sells them online.

“I’m trying to stay relevant in a world that is treating me like I’m irrelevant. I’m constantly trying to re-imagine where do I land in this world? It’s crazy,” Shy said. “The sauce project has been fun because we’re all learning.

“We know we taste good but getting people to try it that aren’t in Bristol is really cool. We’re shipping sauces to Texas and California. That’s crazy but people are traveling, coming in here and trying it and they find it on the website and have it shipped out,” Shy said.

The business is self-contained on a small Vance Street lot that includes his 700-square-foot kitchen/deli, dining rooms with picnic tables, greenhouses where he grows thousands of peppers and other vegetables and outdoor smokers.

“A lot of places that grow their own stuff use ‘farm to table,’ but our tagline from day one has been ‘farm to picnic table’ because I want everybody to feel comfortable,” he said.

While Bristol Gardens and Grill is working to establish its name outside this region, the Southern Churn and its unique array of homemade fudge flavors are well known across Virginia and the U.S. But they certainly aren’t declining the latest recognition from Virginia Living.

“It’s amazing. It shows we’ve done such a great job with our fudge. Our fudge chef does an amazing job and it shows the quality of products we put out. It’s humbling but it’s a great honor,” Southern Churn operations manager Tony Henson said.

“We do a ton of walk-in traffic but we ship our fudge all over the country. We do individual sales through our website and we ship all over the country to a couple of different vendors in addition to what we do with Hard Rock,” Henson said.

The fudge can be found in the Rock Shop at the Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock and is available at Hard Rock locations in Tampa, Florida, Cincinnati and Gary, Indiana.

“We’ll have people leave the casino and come over here to get some more fudge,” he said.

Southern Churn has operated on State Street for nearly nine years.