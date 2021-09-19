 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Library offering free computer classes
0 comments

Bristol Library offering free computer classes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Public Library is offering free computer classes through Northstar Digital Literacy to help adults build the skills needed in today’s workplace.

Bristol Library is using the Northstar Digital Literacy program to offer both self-guided modules and in-person lessons every Tuesday, according to a new release. Northstar includes lessons on Internet and computer basics, Microsoft software (such as PowerPoint and Excel), and social media.

Anyone can sign-up to access self-paced learning modules and take the tests online at bit.ly/NorthstarBPL. After completing each test, the user can see which skills they have mastered and which need improvement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts