Bristol Library offering free computer classes

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Public Library is offering free computer classes through Northstar Digital Literacy to help adults build the skills needed in today’s workplace.
Bristol Library is using the Northstar Digital Literacy program to offer both self-guided modules and in-person lessons every Tuesday, according to a new release. Northstar includes lessons on Internet and computer basics, Microsoft software (such as PowerPoint and Excel), and social media.
Anyone can sign-up to access self-paced learning modules and take the tests online at bit.ly/NorthstarBPL. After completing each test, the user can see which skills they have mastered and which need improvement.
