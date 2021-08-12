Bristol leaders share challenges, focus areas for 2040 development plan

“If we really want to move that needle, how will we take those pieces and figure out who best tackles each one of those? It’s not going to be done by one individual organization, because it is such a big plan,” she added.

Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said in remarks preceding the unveiling of the report that he’s “proud to say that Bristol, Tennessee, perhaps now more than ever, has its eye on the horizon for the community we hope to build, for the current and future generations of the residents who call Bristol home.”

Luttrell stressed the need for affordable housing, both for the people building it and the people moving into it. He said his administration is working to provide it through incentives such as a residential extension program, “which covers the up-front costs of water and sewer pipes and other materials used in the development of major subdivision.”

Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum highlighted his city’s work to dig out of deep financial distress.

“[These administrators] show up, and they work hard every day, always asking what is best for Bristol,” Farnum said. We’ve budgeted conservatively. We’ve been able to put money away in our reserve fund. And we’ve begun the long road of paying down our city debt.”