Bristol leaders share challenges, focus areas for 2040 development plan

BRISTOL, Va. — An aging population, low wages and a “brain drain” of talent to larger cities pose significant barriers to economic growth in the Twin City over the next two decades, while the cities’ downtown revival and a music industry ripe for growth could help push it forward, according to a report released Wednesday by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
The “Bristol 2040 Visioning Strategic Plan” was unveiled at the chamber’s annual State of the Cities event, held at the Bristol train station.
About 200 local and state elected officials, business leaders and other community members heard the details of the report over a luncheon.
The Bristol 2040 plan recommended focusing on eight key issues to help the region flourish over the next 20 years: arts and tourism, the music economy, a competitive workforce, entrepreneurship, housing, leadership and collaboration, downtown Bristol and targeted business. Each issue has a section in the report that maps out potential actions the community could take.
“The intent of this plan is that it’s community-owned,” Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Beth Rhinehart told the audience. “This is not owned by any one entity, any one locality, any one business organization. And it’s a huge elephant, and it’s a lot of work that we’re going to have to be willing to take up ... and make happen.”
“If we really want to move that needle, how will we take those pieces and figure out who best tackles each one of those? It’s not going to be done by one individual organization, because it is such a big plan,” she added.
Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said in remarks preceding the unveiling of the report that he’s “proud to say that Bristol, Tennessee, perhaps now more than ever, has its eye on the horizon for the community we hope to build, for the current and future generations of the residents who call Bristol home.”
Luttrell stressed the need for affordable housing, both for the people building it and the people moving into it. He said his administration is working to provide it through incentives such as a residential extension program, “which covers the up-front costs of water and sewer pipes and other materials used in the development of major subdivision.”
Bristol, Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum highlighted his city’s work to dig out of deep financial distress.
“[These administrators] show up, and they work hard every day, always asking what is best for Bristol,” Farnum said. We’ve budgeted conservatively. We’ve been able to put money away in our reserve fund. And we’ve begun the long road of paying down our city debt.”
Farnum said the city still faces steep financial challenges — among them, its overcrowded jail, landfill and aging school buildings. But he said he’s “optimistic” about its future, citing the coming Hard Rock Casino and Amazon warehouse as signs of growth.
“We have so much to look forward to here in Bristol,” Farnum said. “The state of our city today is determined. We’re determined to recover. Determined to grow. Determined to look ahead and determined to move forward.”
An economic and community development firm called Market Street Services gathered the research and did the analysis for the plan in partnership with a 24-member steering committee, and Market Street CEO J. Mac Holladay introduced its details. But Holladay, whose company is based in Atlanta, gave his speech over Zoom, and much of it could not be heard clearly inside the train station.
Rhinehart said after the event that Holladay planned to speak in person, but an injury prevented him from being there. She explained that Market Street Services used research and demographic data and extensive work with the steering committee to come up with those eight key focus areas, which she called “opportunities.”
“We’re doing a lot in [the music industry], but the door is wide open for lots of other opportunities, really, for us to tackle …” Rhinehart said. “I think, because we have a strong foundation, for example, with ... the Birthplace of Country Music, the Rhythm & Roots Reunion, the museum — all of those things have given us the core foundation that is a huge asset and attraction for us, but it also opens a lot of other opportunities that we feel like are there. … ”
Rhinehart said the plan is available online at bristol2040.com, as well as the Chamber of Commerce website, and encouraged members of the public to read and discuss it.
“This strategy is meant to generate a lot of really good thought and conversation among folks — and engagement, most importantly,” she said.
