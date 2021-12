After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd turned out on Thursday night for the annual Bristol Christmas parade.

The parade is a program of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and featured more than 150 floats from local businesses, civic and volunteer organizations, church groups, bands and schools.

Santa made his way to Bristol and rode along the parade route with Mrs. Claus.