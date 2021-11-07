 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol honors service members at annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony
0 comments
top story
Recognizing those who served
Veterans Day valor

Bristol honors service members at annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dozens of Bristolians braved cool temperatures Saturday morning to honor the brave during the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Bristol’s Fraternal, Veterans & Civic Council hosted the Twin City’s parade honoring veterans. The parade, which stretches down Bob Morrison Boulevard, State Street and Lee Street, is held annually the Saturday before Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

The parade was led by U.S. Army Sgt. Wolfgang Bauder, a Vietnam veteran, who served as grand marshal. Bauder also joined a ceremony after the parade at adjacent Cumberland Square Park.

Several city leaders, including Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, also participated in the parade.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It was truly an honor and a pleasure to be in this morning’s Veterans Day Parade along with other members of our Bristol Tennessee City Council and staff,” Luttrell wrote in a statement. “I want to say a special ‘Thank You’ to all who have served in our military and continue to do so. There is a tremendous cost for freedom and those who have served understand that cost more than many others. We must never forget the sacrifices that our brave men and women have paid.”

Luttrell also thanked those in attendance during the parade, which was held in temperatures near 40 degrees.

Three local high school marching bands joined the route, including students from Tennessee High School, Virginia High School and Sullivan East High School. First responders from both sides of the state line also participated.

Other parade participants included the Jericho Shriners, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of Confederate Veterans and American Legion.

The ceremony at Cumberland Square Park included patriotic singing, recognition of local veterans and speeches by various dignitaries.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts