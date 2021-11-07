Bristol honors service members at annual Veterans Day Parade and ceremony

Dozens of Bristolians braved cool temperatures Saturday morning to honor the brave during the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Bristol’s Fraternal, Veterans & Civic Council hosted the Twin City’s parade honoring veterans. The parade, which stretches down Bob Morrison Boulevard, State Street and Lee Street, is held annually the Saturday before Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

The parade was led by U.S. Army Sgt. Wolfgang Bauder, a Vietnam veteran, who served as grand marshal. Bauder also joined a ceremony after the parade at adjacent Cumberland Square Park.

Several city leaders, including Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, also participated in the parade.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was truly an honor and a pleasure to be in this morning’s Veterans Day Parade along with other members of our Bristol Tennessee City Council and staff,” Luttrell wrote in a statement. “I want to say a special ‘Thank You’ to all who have served in our military and continue to do so. There is a tremendous cost for freedom and those who have served understand that cost more than many others. We must never forget the sacrifices that our brave men and women have paid.”

Luttrell also thanked those in attendance during the parade, which was held in temperatures near 40 degrees.