Bristol has new locally owned coffee shop

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Customers are welcome to take a journey to the new Trailblazer Coffee, which recently opened in Bristol, Tennessee.
Lauren Funck, the shop’s general manager, said the business, at 2016 West Main St. in a remodeled building, supports small business.
“We get our coffee beans from a couple in North Carolina,” Funck said Wednesday.
Trailblazer’s motto is “journey on,” a mantra from owner Mark Sah.
Sah and his wife, Bethany, met after college and spent their honeymoon hiking and camping in parks across the country. In San Francisco, they rented a tiny apartment with almost no furniture, except for two mismatched sleeping bags and a kitchen table made of moving boxes, Sah shared.
“These choices to live below our means fueled our passion to keep exploring — across the street and around the world,” Sah wrote in a story posted on the Trailblazer website.
The Sahs have traveled the world.
Eventually, their lives moved to medical school. They ended up in Bristol, where Sah serves as a physician with Ballad Health. The couple also decided to open a coffee shop on State Street.
Funck noted that locally owned Trailblazer Coffee competes with larger corporations, such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Sah said his goal is to inspire people at Trailblazer and to support local.
Trailblazer currently only operates a drive-thru, but Funck said there has been discussion to open inside in the future.
As a doctor who has worked on the front lines at the hospital, Sah knows the dangers of COVID-19. As a result, it’s not known when or if Trailblazer could open inside, Funck said.
The coffee shop takes many precautions due to the pandemic, including wearing masks and gloves, as well as COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks for its 12 employees.
Funck said Trailblazer’s menu includes a variety of classic coffee shop-type drinks, including lattes and macchiato. There are also signature drinks inspired by the holiday season.
In addition, Trailblazer has bakery items like scones, as well as rice crispy treats and Italian sodas.
“We only use high-quality products,” Funck said.
Trailblazer is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will have an altered schedule on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.
