Bristol has new locally owned coffee shop

Sah said his goal is to inspire people at Trailblazer and to support local.

Trailblazer currently only operates a drive-thru, but Funck said there has been discussion to open inside in the future.

As a doctor who has worked on the front lines at the hospital, Sah knows the dangers of COVID-19. As a result, it’s not known when or if Trailblazer could open inside, Funck said.

The coffee shop takes many precautions due to the pandemic, including wearing masks and gloves, as well as COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks for its 12 employees.

Funck said Trailblazer’s menu includes a variety of classic coffee shop-type drinks, including lattes and macchiato. There are also signature drinks inspired by the holiday season.

In addition, Trailblazer has bakery items like scones, as well as rice crispy treats and Italian sodas.

“We only use high-quality products,” Funck said.

Trailblazer is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It will have an altered schedule on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.