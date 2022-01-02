Bristol entrepreneur brings taste of his oyster business back to SW Va. mountains

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia entrepreneur is bringing a taste of the East Coast to the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
Craig McLaughlin is an oyster farmer, who along with his brothers Bruce and Bay of Virginia Beach, Virginia, have started the First Landing Seafood Company, a family-owned small business operated on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach.
The brothers aspire to one day become a regional and national supplier of Lynnhaven oysters, a shellfish known for its large size, salty flavor, and enormous popularity among Virginia Beach connoisseurs.
“Our goal is to produce a consistent, very delicious oyster that people will recognize and ask for by name,” McLaughlin said.
Traveling back and forth from Bristol to Virginia Beach, McLaughlin’s work is not exactly a 9-to-5 job.
During the week, he helps manage the aquaculture business at Virginia Beach, but makes it home to his wife Kelley and their four children on weekends. McLaughlin grew up in Virginia Beach, but fell in love with Southwest Virginia while attending Emory & Henry College from 1987 to 1991, later making Bristol his home.
In preparation for his weekly trips back home to the mountains, he usually packs a cooler in his SUV filled with freshly-harvested oysters straight from his farm.
“The oysters are out of the water less than 24 hours, which is about as fresh as you’ll ever have,” McLaughlin, who delivers oysters to his Bristol customers about every two weeks, said.
McLaughlin brought 1,000 wild oysters home with him before Christmas, delivering to more than a dozen friends and neighbors who had heard about his new out-of-town business.
Chris Widner of Bristol, Virginia, is one of McLaughlin’s local customers.
“I’ve always enjoyed oysters, and these have such a great brine. They’re outstanding. I will buy from him again,” he said.
Lynnhaven oysters from the river are known for their superior flavors, McLaughlin said. The oysters are considered a super food, packed with protein, minerals and vitamins.
The team of brothers cultivated a taste for the salty and buttery-flavored shellfish when they were children living with their family on the East Coast. The family has resided on the Lynnhaven River for three generations since the late 1970s.
“I love oysters. I’ve been eating them since I was about 7. I grew up on the water with oysters on our land, so we ate them every weekend,” McLaughlin said.
The live oysters can be prepared by grilling or roasting them in the oven.
“Cooking them changes the flavor and texture quite a bit. You can add lemon or a sprinkle of hot sauce, horse radish or cocktail sauce. There are all kinds of ways to prepare them,” he said.
Eating raw oysters on the half shell is probably one of the most popular ways for restaurants to serve the shell fish.
A fishy business
For the oystermen brothers, operating an aquaculture business has been a new adventure of life on the water.
Until the pandemic hit the country in 2020, McLaughlin worked in pharmaceutical sales before a sudden layoff left him scouting the area for work.
When his older brother Bruce suffered the same plight, the brothers took the opportunity to reinvent their futures.
That’s when they came up with the idea to return to the environment they had known and loved since they were children — the waters at Virginia Beach. An uncle in Virginia Beach agreed to sell the brothers a 70-acre lease on the Lynnhaven River to start their own oyster business.
The brothers are harvesting wild oysters naturally grown in the waters of the river. Six months ago, the team also began the yearlong process of growing farm-raised oysters. Their first crop will be ready to harvest by spring.
The wild oysters, he explained, are self-sustaining, producing millions of eggs and sperm at a time. Once fertilized, the oyster larvae finds a hard surface on which they will attach and become a juvenile oyster or “spat.” If the larvae lands on sand or mud, it dies.
The farm-raised oysters offer the oystermen many advantages.
While wild and farm-raised oysters taste the same, the wild oysters tend to be irregularly shaped. Farm-raised oysters are consistently the same size and shape — a desirable trait for most restaurant chefs, McLaughlin said.
Farm-raised oysters can be harvested year-round, while oystermen avoid harvesting wild oysters from May to August to avoid disruptions in the spawning cycles.
McLaughlin said there’s no place quite like the Lynnhaven River for offering ideal conditions for growing oysters.
“The river is one of the first tributaries off the Atlantic Ocean. We don’t have a fresh water influence like some rivers,” he said. “Our oysters are more briny, like the way the sea water is salty.”
He believes a recent increase in oyster farming has resulted in a strong ecosystem in the river.
“Oysters are natural filter feeders. An adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day,” McLaughlin said. “The water is so clear now. We see all kinds of wildlife every day like pods of dolphins, bald eagles, and water fowl.”
Labor intensive
Before the oystermen can pull a cage of delicious-looking oysters from the water, a lot of work has to be done.
McLaughlin compared raising oysters to caring for any other farm animal.
“We have to make sure they are fed, cleaned and disease free. But, we don’t have to herd our animals. They are in cages,” he said with a laugh.
The process for farm-raised oysters starts by ordering baby oysters as small as two millimeters from hatcheries on the East Coast. In about a year, the tiny oysters will grow more than three inches — the exact size preferred by restaurant chefs.
The baby oysters are contained in a floating upweller system called a flupsy, used to grow the shellfish in open water while also protecting them from predators. Once they become larger, the oysters are placed into bags in cages that rest on the river bottom.
“My brothers and I pull up the cages every two weeks to clean them and make sure they are growing and not covered in sediment,” he said. For their work in the water, the brothers must be protected by wet suits, booties, and gloves and sometimes hoods. On the boat, they wear waterproof bibs and gloves to protect them from the razor sharp bills of the oysters.
Just like a gardener prunes a tree, oyster farmers use a tumbler machine that helps the oysters achieve a more uniform shape, cleans them, and “makes them look pretty,” McLaughlin said.
“We can control some things, but Mother Nature does the rest. We’re at the mercy of Mother Nature especially during storms and other environmental changes,” he said. “My brothers and I never dreamed we would have this opportunity during our lives. We love being out on the water, helping the environment, and witnessing the beauty of nature every day.”
To learn more about McLaughlin’s oyster deliveries to the Bristol region, check out First Landing Seafood on Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.