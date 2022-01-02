Bristol entrepreneur brings taste of his oyster business back to SW Va. mountains

Labor intensive

Before the oystermen can pull a cage of delicious-looking oysters from the water, a lot of work has to be done.

McLaughlin compared raising oysters to caring for any other farm animal.

“We have to make sure they are fed, cleaned and disease free. But, we don’t have to herd our animals. They are in cages,” he said with a laugh.

The process for farm-raised oysters starts by ordering baby oysters as small as two millimeters from hatcheries on the East Coast. In about a year, the tiny oysters will grow more than three inches — the exact size preferred by restaurant chefs.

The baby oysters are contained in a floating upweller system called a flupsy, used to grow the shellfish in open water while also protecting them from predators. Once they become larger, the oysters are placed into bags in cages that rest on the river bottom.