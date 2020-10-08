Bristol Dragway not yet included in 2021 NHRA Drag Racing Series

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Dragway was not on the 22-race 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule revealed Wednesday afternoon, but there is still hope for drag racing fans across the region.
Three hours after Wednesday’s announcement, the following statement was released by Bristol Dragway:
“We’re in conversations with NHRA and others about Bristol Dragway’s 2021 schedule and will provide updates and customer information when available.”
There was no comment from Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell.
The NHRA corporate office in Glendora, California, is currently closed due to COVID-19. But Jeffrey Young, NHRA vice president for marketing and communications, sent the following email late Wednesday evening.
“We’re in conversations with Bristol Dragway and hope to make an announcement soon,” Young said.
According to drag racing insider Bobby Bennett, Bristol will likely be added to the 2021 schedule. Bennett is the publisher/editor-in-chief of CompetitionPlus.com, one of the most widely read publications in the sport.
“It’s all details, which haven’t been finalized I am told,” said Bennett, who has worked in drag racing for 40 years. “It makes no sense for a drag strip as significant as Bristol to not be on the schedule.”
Bennett said he expects the Bristol event to return to its traditional Father’s Day date of June 19-21 once contracts are finalized between the NHRA and Bristol Dragway.
Bristol Dragway was founded in 1965 by Larry Carrier and Carl Moore, the same Bristol natives who combined to build Bristol Motor Speedway in 1961.
The 1965 Spring Nationals at Bristol Dragway was the first NHRA national event to be held in the Southeast and just the third national event on the series.
That debut race attracted thousands of fans to a facility that was considered state-of-the art at the time.
Track ownership has changed through the years along with sanctioning bodies, but the facility dubbed as Thunder Valley has earned an international reputation for iconic events and record-breaking runs by legendary racers such as John Force.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals event was canceled on Sept. 2 after being reset for Oct 9-11.
Bennett said Bristol deserves to be back on the NHRA tour in 2021.
“Bristol was where I went to my first national event in 1981, and it’s absolutely one of the best drag strips in the world,” Bennett said.
According to Wednesday’s statement from the NHRA, details on Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying days as well as special exhibitions and specialty series that compete at national events will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We are grateful to the loyal NHRA fans and other members of the racing community who have stuck with us during the trying times of the 2020 season,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said in a written statement.
“We’re looking forward to an exciting season of championship drag racing with fans in 2021. Thank you to our fans, racers, track operators, and partners for your continued support and cooperation.”
Due to the pandemic, the 2020 season for the NHRA has been in flux since March 25, when the original schedule of 24 events was reduced to 19.
Five other national events were canceled in September, including Bristol and the Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway near Charlotte, North Carolina.
The finale to the 2020 season is now scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
In 2021, the NHRA season is scheduled to begin on the East Coast for the first time with the Motor Oil Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on March 12-14.
The traditional series opener in California, the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, will move to April 9-11. That will start a three-week spring stretch on the West Coast.
The sport’s biggest race, the NHRA U.S. Nationals, will stay in its traditional place over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1-5, at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.
NHRA’s Countdown to the Championship playoff system, with the top 10 racers in each professional category competing for a championship over the final six races, will lead into the 2021 season finale, the Auto Club NHRA Finals slated for Nov. 12-14 at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.
NHRA will enter 2021 with a new sponsor on its premier professional series in Camping World and an extended partnership with FOX Sports.
