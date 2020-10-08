Bristol Dragway not yet included in 2021 NHRA Drag Racing Series

Bennett said he expects the Bristol event to return to its traditional Father’s Day date of June 19-21 once contracts are finalized between the NHRA and Bristol Dragway.

Bristol Dragway was founded in 1965 by Larry Carrier and Carl Moore, the same Bristol natives who combined to build Bristol Motor Speedway in 1961.

The 1965 Spring Nationals at Bristol Dragway was the first NHRA national event to be held in the Southeast and just the third national event on the series.

That debut race attracted thousands of fans to a facility that was considered state-of-the art at the time.

Track ownership has changed through the years along with sanctioning bodies, but the facility dubbed as Thunder Valley has earned an international reputation for iconic events and record-breaking runs by legendary racers such as John Force.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals event was canceled on Sept. 2 after being reset for Oct 9-11.

Bennett said Bristol deserves to be back on the NHRA tour in 2021.

“Bristol was where I went to my first national event in 1981, and it’s absolutely one of the best drag strips in the world,” Bennett said.