Bristol company fined $20,000 for air pollution, certification violations

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Robinette Co. recently agreed to pay a total of $20,000 in fines for multiple air pollution violations, including violating pollution standards, failing to report some of those violations and falsely certifying that it was in compliance, according to documentation from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).

The Bristol, Tennessee company specializes in “sustainable packaging,” according to its website.

Two agreements signed July 22 and posted to TDEC’s Enforcement Database show that for 15 total months in 2018 and 2019, The Robinette Co. emitted significantly more volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than allowed.

VOCs are a group of organic chemicals that occur in a vast array of household and office products, from paints and aerosol sprays to pesticides and office equipment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, direct exposure to some VOCs can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, trigger headaches and nausea and even cause cancer. Outside, they can also react with gases in the air to produce ground-level ozone, or smog — a damaging pollutant known to cause health problems.

The July agreements state that The Robinette Co. has a permit limiting its VOC emissions to 99 tons per 12 consecutive months. But one of the agreements states that for six months in 2018, the company exceeded that limit, at times drastically.

TDEC calculated that between November 2017 and October 2018, for example, the company’s VOC emissions reached 171.8 tons, more than 70% higher than the 99-ton limit. And in both November and December 2018, its emissions over a 12-month window climbed to more than 80% higher than the limit.