Bristol chamber executive earns designation
Bristol chamber executive earns designation

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Chamber of Commerce's Amy Shuttle is one of 16 people across the nation to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation.

The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives said Shuttle, who currently serves as senior vice president at the Bristol Chamber, has earned the highest professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession. It’s the only globally recognized certification program exclusive to the chamber of commerce industry, the ACCE said in a news release.

“In the past year, these chamber leaders not only dedicated themselves to addressing local challenges brought on by the pandemic, but also invested many hours in their professional development to earn their CCE designation,” said Matt McCormick, the Certified Chamber Executive commission chairman. “We commend their achievement and are very proud to have them join a long tradition of professional excellence.”

Shuttle focused her CCE presentation on generating economy while meeting community and business needs during the pandemic.

