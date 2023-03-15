The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock reported a 2% increase in revenues for February, compared to the prior month.

The Virginia Lottery released last month’s financial activity reports for the state’s two licensed casinos on Wednesday, with Bristol reporting adjusted gross revenues — wagers minus winnings — of $13.73 million, up from $13.43 million in January.

The temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall reported nearly $11.2 million adjusted gross revenues from its now 890 slot machines, compared to $10.63 million in January. The casino added 20 new slot machines during the month.

The Bristol Casino reported adjusted gross revenues of $2.53 million from its table games. That is down slightly compared to $2.79 million the prior month despite the addition of two new games, bringing that total to 23.

Since opening last July the Bristol Casino has generated more than $109.1 million in adjusted revenues

Rivers Casino Portsmouth, the state’s first permanent casino, celebrated its first full month of operations, registering total adjusted gaming revenues of $24.6 million. Much like Bristol, 69.5% of those revenues came from the casino’s over 1,400 slot machines while $7.5 million — or 30.5% — are from its 81 table games, according to the report.

February gaming revenues from Virginia’s casinos totaled nearly $38.4 million which generated nearly $7 million in taxes for the gaming proceeds fund.

The Bristol Casino generated $2.47 million in tax revenue with over $823,900 going to the Regional Improvement Commission to be dispersed evenly among 14 Southwest Virginia localities. To date the casino has generated over $6.2 million for localities.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth generated $4.4 million in AGR, with $1.4 million going to the host city.