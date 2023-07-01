BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, has generated a significant impact in its first year of operation and plans to celebrate the milestone with special events next weekend.

Virginia’s first casino, a precursor to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol currently taking shape at the former site of the Bristol Mall, has welcomed more than 1 million visitors from across the U.S. and several foreign countries to the Twin City, paid out more than $92 million in jackpots and over $25 million in taxes, casino officials said.

“I am so proud of everything our incredible team has accomplished during this first year,” said Allie Evangelista, president, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “We are grateful for the 1.2 million guests who have enjoyed our many wonderful gaming, dining, live music and entertainment options over the last year.

“Beyond being a local employer that provides jobs and tax revenue, we are fully invested in our Bristol, Southwest Virginia, and Tri-Cities community, which is an important part of our Hard Rock DNA. This investment is why we have donated over $448,000 to local nonprofits across the region to support community members in need,” she said. “I am very excited for what the next year will bring as we continue progress towards opening the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol in summer 2024.”

The Bristol Casino received approval for its gaming license last April and opened to the public on July 8, 2022. In its initial weeks of operation, the casino generated over $11.7 million in adjusted gaming revenues and more than $2 million in taxes.

In its first 11 months of operation, the casino reported almost $150 million in adjusted revenues and paid $2.59 million in state gaming taxes, according to reports from the Virginia Lottery, which oversees casino gaming in Virginia.

Today the casino offers players more than 900 slot machines, 30 table games and an interactive sports book, with high-limit and non-smoking areas.

The Bristol Casino has registered more than 90,000 Unity members — its customer loyalty program — and processed over 14,000 job applications. The facility employs about 600 and that number is expected to double when the full casino, hotel, restaurants, bars, spa and Hard Rock Live come online next summer.

Its present two restaurants — Mr. Lucky’s and Brick’d — have served nearly 186,000 guests in just under a year, serving nearly 180,000 beers and nearly 40,000 pizzas, according to the casino.

The Bristol Casino plans to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special drawings and live music to celebrate this milestone one-year anniversary.

On July 7, the casino will hold a t-shirt giveaway from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. This event is open to guests based on play. However, guests can play-to-earn a t-shirt by earning 75 tier credits on the day of the promotion, according to the statement.

On July 8 the casino will have a $100,000 giveaway. Every hour from noon to 9 p.m., three lucky guests will be drawn to win $2,500 in free slot or table play. One lucky winner will be drawn to win $25,000 at 10 p.m. Entry drop-off is from 10 a.m. to 9:59 p.m. Drawings open to all Unity Members.

Additionally, Bristol Casino will host special live entertainment. From 2-4 p.m., DJ Jessie D will entertain. Tuatha Dea will be on stage from 4:30 to 6 p.m., followed by Dave Eggar & Friends from 7-9 p.m. The Bachelor Boys take the stage from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information about ‘Bristol Casino—Future Home of Hard Rock,’ visit https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.