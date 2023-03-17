BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, recently completed an expansion that provides a new party area and additional gaming opportunities.

Virginia’s first casino has added nearly 30 new slot machines and eight new table games to its lineup, according to a written statement.

“We are thrilled to offer new slots and table games for our guests,” said Allie Evangelista, president, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. “With these additions, the casino now has 890 slots and 29 tables, along with our sportsbook. The new Dragon Link and Sega Sammy machines continue our commitment to add those machines that we know are most popular with our players.”

As part of this expansion, the casino unveiled its new “Party Pit” amenity. This new space – beside Bristol Bar and across from the Sportsbook – will feature four blackjack tables, all with $15 minimums. The Party Pit’s convenient location will provide guests with a fun, energetic vibe, surrounded by live music and TVs featuring all the latest sports action. The Party Pit will be open every Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The other additions include two new blackjack tables added to the high limit space, a blackjack table and Mississippi Stud table have been added to the non-smoking area, eight new Dragon Link machines have been added to the high limit area and 20 new slot machines from Sega Sammy have been added to the casino’s gaming floor.

The Bristol Casino opened in July 2022 and is scheduled to operate until the full Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opens in summer 2024, At that time, the 30,000-square-foot space will become the attraction’s exclusively smoke-free gaming area, Hard Rock officials previously said.

Earlier this week the Virginia Lottery reported the Bristol Casino generated more than $13.7 million in adjusted gross revenue – wagers minus winnings - for the month of February, with over $11 million generated by slot machines and $2.5 million generated by table games.

In the less than eight months since opening, the Bristol Casino has generated more than $109 million in adjusted gross revenues. It has also generated $2.47 million in tax revenues with over $823,900 going to the Regional Improvement Commission. Those funds are to be dispersed evenly between 14 Southwest Virginia localities. To date the casino has generated over $6.2 million for localities.