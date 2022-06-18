Bristol business supplies fudge to Hard Rock

BRISTOL, Va. — Hard Rock executives were strolling down State Street one day when they stopped in Southern Churn and tried fudge so good they decided to start buying it and selling it themselves.

Since 2019, Bristol’s sweet tooth paradise has been distributing its homemade fudge to Hard Rock, shipping it to locations in Florida, Ohio and Indiana — and soon to be Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

“In a few weeks, the landscape of our community is going to change,” Karen Hester, owner of Southern Churn said. “It’s exciting that Hard Rock is going to be in our back door and help to bring lots of visitors to the area.”

Hester says the partnership with Hard Rock has been a catalyst for the growth of Southern Churn, which is going on eight years in business.

“We are grateful that Hard Rock took a chance on us as a small business,” Hester said. “It’s allowed us to grow from one kettle production to two kettles, and it’s allowed us to hire more employees.”

Hester is now gearing up for the July 8 launch of the Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, ahead of the opening of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol in mid-2024. Southern Churn has hand crafted exclusive flavors for Hard Rock that will only be sold at the Bristol location.

“It’s been great servicing the other locations, but we are beyond thrilled that there is going to be one right in our area here in our hometown,” Hester said. “We are all excited about what it’s going to mean to our area, and how we are able to provide our product as a small business.”

Hester said Southern Churn’s partnership with Hard Rock has gone so well they are expanding their product line and supplying Hark Rock with several flavors of their gourmet malted milk balls.

“It’s an exciting time for us,” Hester said. “A lot of great things are going on.”

Hester, who also owns the neighboring State Street gift shop Cranberry Lane, said she never thought her fudge business would take off like it has.

“We take such great pride and passion in what we do,” Hester said. “We hope that carries forward. We just never expected we would be where we are today, and for that we are eternally grateful.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.