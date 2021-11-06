Bristol business offers superfoods like berry bowls, smoothies along with e-bike rentals

Don’t be surprised to see Rob Trivett come in to Blended Pedaler with one of his wife’s famous cakes in hand, eager to complete his daily trade of cake for a berry bowl.

“Everything I’ve tried here has been off the chain, berry bowls you can’t go wrong on a berry bowl, can’t go wrong on a smoothie. I haven’t had the toast yet, I’ve got to try that, but everything I’ve had I mean, I’m going down the menu to get everything is what I’m trying to do,” Trivett said. “I’ll bring them a cake and just treat them, man, they’re a good bunch of kids and I support local businesses.”

The e-bikes are their own adventure. There are two types, city bikes and mountain bikes, and customers can choose between pedaling or using them as mopeds. They go up to about 35 miles an hour. For now, Blended Pedaler is one of the few places to rent e-bikes in the region. The prices run from $15.99 for one hour to $63.99 for six hours.

The bikes are ideal for dates, exercise and exploring Bristol and the surrounding area. For skeptics, Linderme pointed out that they’re not much different than a regular bike, except for the pedal assist.