Bristol business offers superfoods like berry bowls, smoothies along with e-bike rentals

BRISTOL, Va. — Blended Pedaler opened in downtown Bristol in September to offer a healthy blend of e-bikes and açaí bowls.
The business, at 170 Piedmont Ave. in Bristol, Virginia, features an open space with a row of bikes and local scenic photographs on the walls, where an e-bike is also on lit display.
The funky interior was designed to bring New York vibes to Bristol. However, the coffee is locally roasted by Wolf Hills Coffee in Abingdon, and the candy is from Helms Candy Co. in Bristol, Virginia.
Emily Linderme, the Blended Pedaler’s 18-year-old manager, said she is always looking for ways to support local businesses and she’s happy with how welcoming the Bristol community has been.
“Bristol has been the most welcoming I think it could ever be,” Linderme said. “We’re on a name-to-name basis with a lot of the morning people now, so it’s awesome.”
A giant chalkboard details the offerings from superfood bowls featuring fresh fruit, to smoothies, loaded toasts, protein shakes, cold brew coffee and pressed juices. Not only are there an unlimited number of bowl combinations, there is also the option to create your own.
Linderme recommends starting with the Pedaler’s Way house bowl, which was created by the staff and is made up of açaí or dragon fruit as the base, banana, strawberry, kiwi, cocoa nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter and honey.
Don’t be surprised to see Rob Trivett come in to Blended Pedaler with one of his wife’s famous cakes in hand, eager to complete his daily trade of cake for a berry bowl.
“Everything I’ve tried here has been off the chain, berry bowls you can’t go wrong on a berry bowl, can’t go wrong on a smoothie. I haven’t had the toast yet, I’ve got to try that, but everything I’ve had I mean, I’m going down the menu to get everything is what I’m trying to do,” Trivett said. “I’ll bring them a cake and just treat them, man, they’re a good bunch of kids and I support local businesses.”
The e-bikes are their own adventure. There are two types, city bikes and mountain bikes, and customers can choose between pedaling or using them as mopeds. They go up to about 35 miles an hour. For now, Blended Pedaler is one of the few places to rent e-bikes in the region. The prices run from $15.99 for one hour to $63.99 for six hours.
The bikes are ideal for dates, exercise and exploring Bristol and the surrounding area. For skeptics, Linderme pointed out that they’re not much different than a regular bike, except for the pedal assist.
“All of them, you can pedal like a normal bike,” Linderme said. “But these bikes are full pedal assist, so you can actually use the throttle and just go fully like a moped, so you can just choose your speed.”
The Blended Pedaler is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. m to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Açaí bowls come in three sizes, 12 ounces for $7.50, 16 ounces for $9.50 and 24 ounces for $13.99. Loaded toast is $3.99 and smoothies are 24 ounces for $6.99. Protein shakes are 24 ounces for $7.99.