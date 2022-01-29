Bristol Ballet finds new home at former Athens Steak House

BRISTOL, Va. — After its downtown lease was canceled in August 2021 because the building was sold, Bristol Ballet has begun a series of renovations that will transform the building that used to be Athens Steak House into its new home.

Michele Plescia, artistic director of Bristol Ballet, is excited to start a new chapter. But she’s also aware that the new building is in desperate need of repair, and the renovations will come at a cost, at a time that is not ideal.

“This could not be a worse time to do something like this. I mean, we are excited, but on the other hand, with the pandemic and the chain supply issues and the cost of materials doubling and tripling, we’re gonna have to raise a lot of money,” Plescia said. “We’re looking at a minimum of $500,000, probably more to get all of it done.”

Want to help? » You can contribute to Bristol Ballet’s capital campaign, Raising the Barre, by contacting Moira Frazier at mfrazier@bristolballet.org or calling 276-669-6051. You can also get involved in the Buy a Brick fundraiser, through which individuals or businesses can have their names inscribed on a brick that will go into the renovated building for $150. » The Bristol Ballet’s next production will be “Cinderella,” which is set to take place May 14 at the Paramount Theatre.

The new location, at 330 Buford St. in Bristol, Virginia, is one level and totals about 10,000 square feet.

Karen Tillison, a member of the Bristol Ballet board, sees the abrupt end to the lease as a blessing in disguise. She said she’s excited that the organization will finally have a place of its own to call home.

“I’m excited, first of all, this building will finally be a building that the Bristol Ballet after 74 years, that we will own. You know, it’s a huge step, because for 74 years they (we) rented or leased property,” Tillison said.

History

Bristol Ballet, a nonprofit dance school and performance company, was founded in 1948 by Constance Hardinge, who moved to the Tri-Cities region from New York to work as a substitute dancing instructor at Sullins College, which closed in 1976. She quickly fell in love with the area.

Under Hardinge’s guidance, the organization became one of the nation’s most respected regional dance companies. Tillison, who was one of Hardinge’s students as a young girl, remembers her as caring yet demanding.

“Discipline is definitely something she instilled in us, and we respected her, and you just didn’t misbehave or cut up or laugh or joke around. I mean, she wasn’t mean at all,” Tillison said. “She always respected her students, but you just knew you had a place to be, and you were there to learn.”

Hardinge died in 1992, but her legacy lives on through her students. Some have gone on to achieve great things in the world of ballet, while others applied that discipline she taught to their everyday lives.

Joey Jackson, 73, who was a student in 1961, went on to have a career as a biology professor and dance instructor at Sullins College. He recalled a meeting between his mother and Hardinge during which they arranged a deal for him and a friend to attend classes.

He summed up the three lessons that Hardinge drilled into him.

“She offered to give us classes for free if we would help out around the studio, you know, sweeping the floors and doing odd jobs, so we did it,” Jackson wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Work hard, pay attention to detail and sit up straight!”

In 2004, Plescia, who was also Hardinge’s student, returned to Bristol to take on the role of artistic director. She has been in charge ever since. Tillison believes the legacy of Hardinge lives on through Plescia and what she teaches her students today.

“I think Michelle really exhibits and took from Miss Hardinge,” Tillison said. “We’re lucky to have her, and I hope that when, I don’t know when she plans to retire, but I hope whoever replaces her that we’ll be as fortunate to have someone to carry on her legacy and Miss Hardinge’s legacy as well because, you know, I just feel like that she learned a lot from Miss Hardinge. … Therefore, I think that that legacy continues.”

Today

The age range of the students is children as young as 3 years old to adults over 40. Currently, there are 80 students enrolled, a drop from the pre-pandemic total that was closer to 100.

Bristol Ballet has performed “The Nutcracker every year since 1966. However, due to COVID, the organization had to get creative to continue the tradition.

Emerson Gillispie, 15, who was cast in the leading role of Clara in the 2021 performance at the Paramount Center in December, remembers what it was like to film their performance of the show in 2020 and take ballet through Zoom calls. She now has a newfound appreciation for their studio space.

“The adrenaline wasn’t as much as it was, as it would normally be. If you mess up during a live performance, you can just carry on, but if you kind of like messed up in the other take, you have another one,” Gillespie said. “Zoom, it was just so discouraging. I felt like there was just like nothing there, and then as soon as we were back in the studio, it was just, it was so good. I think I had a newer appreciation for the space and … just being there in general because … it was taken from us. We just had nothing else to do. We were just at home, and we were stuck in these little spaces to do anything, and it was just awful.”

Gillespie spoke about the hours of practice she and her fellow dancers put in on a weekly basis and how it has taken some time to get accustomed to Bristol Ballet’s new home.

“It just depends on really the role and depending if it’s ‘The Nutcracker’ season or not, cause (during) ‘Nutcracker’ season on Saturdays I’m there from 9 to 5. … On regular weeks, I’m usually there from like 4 to 5,” Gillespie said. “At first, I was kind of hesitant about it (the new Bristol Ballet studio), but every day it just becomes more and more like home.”

Renovations

Currently, Bristol Ballet is operating out of a temporary studio on one side of the building. Much of the energy is going toward dismantling the old material in the building.

A big part of the plan is the creation of three dance studios with the dining room of the restaurant being converted into the main studio, which will make the parking lot by that dining area the main entrance. Plescia is happy that there will now be three studios.

“We’re thrilled though because we’ve always only had two, so we’ll have at least one more,” she said. “So we can offer more classes and do more outreach to the community.”

What used to be the kitchen will be converted into administrative offices, as well as a waiting area for the kids and what used to be the Athens Steak House office will become the ballet’s sewing room.

An important change will be replacing all the floors in the studio rooms with cushioned floors that Plescia explained are necessary for the safety of the dancers.

“This is Pergo on top of concrete. So, we need to do something to have, it’s called a sprung floor, so, there’s a little bit of give when they jump, and it’s not so hard on the joints and the bones,” Plescia said.

Bristol Ballet has kicked off a capital campaign called Raising the Barre. To start the first phase of renovations, the organization needs $50,000 to $100,000 in donations because a total of $300,000 is needed.

There is also a Buy a Brick campaign through which individuals can pay $150 to have their name written on a brick that will go into the renovated building.

The time frame for the renovations will be based on the amount of time it takes to raise the funds to complete the two phases of construction and how long it takes Burwil to get the materials. The total amount needed to complete both phases is $500,000. However, that number could change due to supply chain issues and the rise in costs due to COVID.

Those at Bristol Ballet hope to start the first phase renovations in the next year.

Plescia said she is grateful to the Bristol Ballet community for their efforts in helping make their new space a home where students can thrive and grow.

“Thank goodness for our parents. We’ve got several parents who have pretty much adopted us. They helped clean this place, and it was in dire need of a good cleaning because it hadn’t been operational in five years,” Plescia said. “The community is really important to us, and that’s who we serve. We serve children and students in the community and then audience members. We want people to, not just to come see the shows because we have one, but to experience the art and usually that has a blossoming effect.”

Burwil Construction is handling the renovations, which will be done in two phases. This means that at some point, as renovations take off, Plescia and her students will have to relocate once more from their current temporary studio space to another space in the building. While giving a tour of the building last week, Plescia described what she imagines their new home will look like in the future.

“This is the main dining room (of the Athens Steak House), and what we want to do is pick out all the middle support beams and relocate all the ducts and electrical, so it’ll be a nice wide open space. This will be our main studio. … We’re so excited.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.