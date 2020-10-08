Bristol Backs the Blue event cancelled due to safety concerns

The post states that organizers of the event, including the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee, became aware that counter protests were planned by regional groups, which were not named in the post. However, the post states that recent events the unnamed groups participated in had turned violent and after "much deliberation" organizers decided to cancel the event to avoid potential putting local officers in "harm's way."

"We have heard of regional groups, not associated with Bristol, that plan to protest our event. We fully support their right to voice their views, and some of their concerns do merit attention. However, recent events in which they have participated have turned violent. We do not want that in our city – we know our city is better than that," the post states.