 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Backs the Blue event cancelled due to safety concerns
0 comments

Bristol Backs the Blue event cancelled due to safety concerns

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol Backs the Blue event set for this Saturday was cancelled because of concerns about potential violence, a post on the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee's Facebook page states.

The post states that organizers of the event, including the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee, became aware that counter protests were planned by regional groups, which were not named in the post. However, the post states that recent events the unnamed groups participated in had turned violent and after "much deliberation" organizers decided to cancel the event to avoid potential putting local officers in "harm's way."

"We have heard of regional groups, not associated with Bristol, that plan to protest our event. We fully support their right to voice their views, and some of their concerns do merit attention. However, recent events in which they have participated have turned violent. We do not want that in our city – we know our city is better than that," the post states.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels
Local News

Virus could be killing Clinch River mussels

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Jordan Richard had barely started his job as a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Southwestern Virginia Field Office, in September 2016, when he got hit with concerning news: freshwater mussels were dying in the Clinch River. Thousands, in multiple parts of the river.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts